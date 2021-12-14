Decatur Fire & Rescue will usher Santa Claus through the city on Dec. 22.
The department released a schedule of where spectators can see Santa. The drive-by event will begin at Benjamin Davis Elementary at 9 a.m., West Decatur Elementary at 9:30 a.m., Banks Caddell Elementary at 9:45 a.m., Oak Park Elementary at 10 a.m., Walter Jackson Elementary at 10:15 a.m., Eastwood Elementary at 10:30 a.m., Austinville Elementary at 11 a.m., Francis Nungester Elementary at 11:10 a.m., Chestnut Grove Elementary at 11:20 a.m., Julian Harris Elementary at 11:35 a.m., and Woodmeade Elementary at 11:50 a.m.
The ride will end at noon at The Brick Deli, where children can meet and take photographs with Santa.
