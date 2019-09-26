Busing that helped Decatur City Schools implement a 1970 desegregation plan made it harder for some parents to become involved in their children's education, and an elementary principal is trying to address the situation.
Principal Mark Christopher will take the staff at Chestnut Grove Elementary to Northwest Decatur next month for a community meeting he hopes will improve parental involvement.
Students in one of two satellite attendance zones in Northwest Decatur are bused about 6 miles to Chestnut Grove in the city's southwest quadrant. DCS created the zones as part of its plan to achieve racially-balanced schools.
Parents and educators said the distance between the two zones and schools creates multiple challenges. These include parents being able get to parent-teacher conferences, especially for parents with kids in multiple schools, and being involved with extracurricular activities such as after-school plays. A single parent with students in elementary, middle and high schools has even more hurdles.
Although the district provides busing, some parents drive their kids to Chestnut Grove and feel “in car lines is the only time I’m getting to see them,” Christopher said.
He said the situation is "an issue" hampering education efforts and is the reason he, teachers and counselors are having a community meeting at the Carrie Matthews Center on Oct. 8 from 5 p.m. until 7.
Tommy Sykes, a former school board member who represented Northwest Decatur when the current satellite zone were created, said Christopher has a “heck of a challenge.” He said parental involvement has always been an issue, and he applauds Christopher’s plan to bring the teachers and counselors to the community.
“Unlike most elementary students in Decatur, these students don’t have neighborhood schools,” Sykes said.
He said another problem when he served on the board was that students and parents complained about feeling unwanted at Chestnut Grove, which is in a predominantly white part of the city.
“Reaching out is a good thing,” Sykes said.
Decatur’s attendance zones have been almost the same for two decades and were significantly influenced by the district’s desegregation order, which sought to achieve racial balance in schools. This is one of the reasons the district has 14 elementary attendance zones — two of them being satellite zones in the predominantly black northwest part of the city.
A second satellite zone buses students to Eastwood, where former Principal Margaret Greer tried programs to improve parental and student involvement in after-school programs.
Current Eastwood Principal Beth Hales said the distance from Eastwood to the satellite zone — about 6 miles — does create a burden for students and parents wanting to participate in after-school activities. She said they have discussed providing a bus for students who needed transportation to attend after-school events.
According to school system records, 22 of the 223 students at Eastwood are bused from Northwest Decatur. Of Chestnut Grove's 417 students, 50 reside in the satellite district.
Calvin Ayers, a 1993 Decatur High graduate and current director of the Boys and Girls Club at Oak Park Elementary, was in the first group of students from the satellite zone to attend Eastwood. He was in first grade and his parents drove him to school the first day.
Ayers said they didn't have any issues because "it was about 40 students" and the late Lorenzo Jackson, who was a longtime school administrator, helped prepare them for the challenges of leaving their neighborhood.
"He told us how to act and encouraged us to mingle with all the students," Ayers recalled, adding that white and black children spent the night in each other's homes. "One of the big things is we had an entire community supporting us and was there for whatever challenges we faced."
Superintendent Michael Douglas is aware of the problems at both schools with parental involvement. Although DCS achieved unitary status in June, he said the district can’t eliminate the satellite zones because the move would create segregated schools.
“We’ve got to figure out this parental involvement piece,” the superintendent said.
American school systems have provided bus services since the 1920s, but the link between busing and desegregation started after the historic 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education case in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that racially segregated schools were unconstitutional.
Because living patterns put students in segregated communities and neighborhood schools, some districts started busing as a way to desegregate, but Decatur didn’t try to desegregate its schools until after the 1964 Civil Rights Act passed. The district adopted a “freedom of choice” program, which gave students — white and black — the option of leaving segregated schools. Some black students left their neighborhood schools in 1966 to attend previously all-white schools, but this plan was abandoned in 1969 when the board voted to close previously all-black Lakeside High because integration was not happening fast enough.
As Decatur grew — especially in the southwest part of the city — and the need for new schools arose, living patterns again created segregated schools. Under the desegregation order, Decatur's school board needed federal court approval to construct new schools. Part of the process included developing a plan to show that new schools wouldn’t create segregation, and that meant creating a second satellite zone for Chestnut Grove.
Because of the desegregation order, Sykes said the board always had to be aware of how changing zones impacted racial composition in schools.
“We were limited in what we could do because everything had to be approved by the courts,” Sykes said. “I’m glad this principal is reaching out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.