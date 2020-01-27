Calhoun Community College has issued another call for scholarship applications for 2020-21 awards as the deadline approaches.
Scholarships are competitively awarded based on criteria such as academic success, demonstrated leadership, community service and financial need. There are several categories of awards available, including institutional scholarships and donor-funded awards. Saturday is the deadline to apply.
To begin the scholarship process, interested students should complete an application for admission to the college with the Calhoun Admissions Office. From there, the student must complete and submit a Federal Application For Student Aid application.
Only one completed scholarship application is required. It will qualify the student for consideration of all Calhoun scholarship opportunities.
For more information on the different types of scholarships, contact the Calhoun Community College Scholarship Office at scholarships@calhoun.edu or at 256-713-4823 or your high school guidance counselor.
