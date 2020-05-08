The Alabama Jubilee Hot-Air Balloon Classic usually draws nearly 30,000 visitors and residents to Point Mallard Park, but organizers say the crowd will be mostly local this year for a festival drastically scaled down because of COVID-19 concerns.
About 272 room nights were booked at local hotels during the Memorial Day weekend event in 2019 with festivalgoers and hot-air balloon pilots coming from out of town. Festival organizers said this year's one-day flight, scheduled for May 23, will mostly feature pilots from the area, with Morgan County residents looking on from different parts of the county.
Danielle Gibson, president of Decatur Morgan County Tourism, said the financial impact of not having a full-scale festival remains unclear.
“It’s hard to tell at this point. It’s going to depend on if they want to come and not have the tethered rides and all of the festivities,” she said. “I would hate to guess what the impact would be right now, because we’re not really sure.”
The Alabama Jubilee Committee announced last week that balloons will be inflated only two times during the festival. The first occasion will be for a flight at 6:30 a.m. from different locations in Morgan County. The second time will be at night May 23 when pilots illuminate their balloons for viewing from a distance.
The Jubilee will not include tethered rides, vendors, car and tractor shows, or arts and crafts booths. Spectators will be asked to respect social distancing guidelines and not approach crews or pilots. A statewide emergency health order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 prohibits festivals and gatherings of 10 or more people. It expires May 15, but State Health Officer Scott Harris and Gov. Kay Ivey have warned it may need to be extended depending on how rapidly the virus is spreading at that point.
Rather than cancel the festival, organizers wanted to give Morgan County residents something to look forward to while still practicing social distancing.
“This is what people have come to expect from Memorial Day,” Alabama Jubilee Committee president Ramona Evans said. “We want people to know that we’re there and that we are interested.”
Evans added that the 43-year history of the festival played a part in deciding whether to have flights.
“It has been such a tradition that we wanted people to know that we are doing our best,” she said.
Evans said 10 to 15 pilots will fly this year. Organizers reached out to some of the out-of-town pilots, but said they were on their own as far as housing and other amenities.
“It’s going to be totally different,” said Clay Turner, a pilot and member of the committee. “It’s going to be similar to what local pilots fly on a day-to-day basis. It’s going to be a totally different atmosphere.”
Gibson added that the event is usually a way to showcase Decatur, but that will have to be put on hold for now.
“I know that people love the festival,” she said. “The kids look forward to the tethered rides and other things. It’s just sad that we won’t have it like we normally do this year, but we just want everyone to be safe.”
Pilots will meet in the morning May 23 to test wind direction before deciding where they should take off from in their individual balloons. A location for the balloon glow at night is undecided, but the committee discussed flying over the Decatur Mall so spectators can watch from the parking lot in their vehicles.
The committee has discussed possibly doing a one-day event later in the summer if they decide it is safe based on information from the state.
“We wish that we could do more,” Evans said. “We are truly hoping that we will able to have like a one-day event, but we don’t know.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.