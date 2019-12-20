Decatur City Schools is expected to hire an interim principal for Decatur High this morning, but the district will likely not fill two vacant positions in the Central Office until school ends in May, Superintendent Michael Douglas said.
Decatur needs an interim principal because Johnny Berry resigned to become superintendent of Arab City Schools. His last day as Decatur High’s principal is Dec. 31.
“We need to have a principal in place when students return after the holiday break,” Douglas said.
After classes end today, Decatur teachers will be off until Jan. 6 and students won't return until Jan. 7.
The superintendent said he will wait until the school year ends in May to replace federal programs director Larry Collier and secondary curriculum/testing supervisor Tommy Davis.
Douglas declined to release names, but he said several current employees have expressed an interest in both Central Office jobs.
Collier retired Sept. 30 and Davis’ last day with the school system is Dec. 31. Collier did not say if he plans to work elsewhere, but Davis, 53, will start Jan. 2 as the administrator of the newly formed North Alabama Homebuilding Academy.
The NAHA is a nonprofit workforce training academy founded this year by the Huntsville Madison County Builders Association and based in Huntsville.
Douglas said a lot of Collier’s work is budget related and several people in the Central Office have temporarily absorbed his day-to-day responsibilities.
As for Davis’ duties, Douglas said he is handling curriculum and Wanda Davis is dealing with testing. Wanda Davis, a former elementary principal, is coordinator of testing and data analysis for the school system.
“We’re going to post the positions, probably sometime in the spring,” the superintendent said.
State law requires the district to post vacancies at least two weeks before filling them, Alabama Education Association UniServe Director Wendy Lang said.
Principals' salaries are negotiated, but Berry was in the final year of a three-year contract that paid him a little more than $112,000 annually.
Depending on education and years of experience, the Central Office 12-month positions pay between $85,665 and $113,084 annually, said Chief Financial Officer Melanie Maples.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.