There are 340 species of hummingbirds in the world, 17 of which live in the United States, but only one type nests east of the Mississippi River: the ruby-throated hummingbird.
Ironically, the bird's throat is not red.
"There is no red in their feathers," Phil Parker, a gallery explainer for the Cook Museum of the Natural Science, said during Science on the Spot, one of the museum's rotating special presentations. "They have nano particles that make them look red to us. It’s the way the light reflects off his feathers that make them look red to us."
The females do not look red-throated at all. “The male is brighter than the females to attract the females,” said Parker. The males also will use their beaks as swords to fight each other over other females.
Hummingbirds are unique. “They are the only bird that can fly backwards, upside-down, and hover,” said Parker. “Hummingbirds are specifically designed to get to a flower no matter which way it’s growing.”
A hummingbird flying at normal speed, will go 30 mph. “If they’re chasing something or diving, they can go double that,” said Parker. “A hummingbird can beat its wings 80 times per second. That’s 4,800 times per minute.”
Hummingbirds do not beat their wings up and down, but use more of a figure-eight pattern.
Karen Correale said she and her husband are members of the museum and attended Saturday's presentation because “I really enjoy watching hummingbirds.” She said she learned something about the birds. “I knew their wings flew in a figure eight, that they could fly backwards, but I didn’t know they could fly upside down.”
The hummingbird event, one of about a dozen rotating Science on the Spot presentations held on Saturdays at 12:30 p.m., attracted 55 spectators.
“It’s a good turnout,” Parker said.
Part of the presentation dealt with feeding hummingbirds. While they are attracted to red, hummingbirds do not need red food to survive. According to Parker, red food coloring will make them sick, so do not use it in hummingbird food for a feeder. He also said not to use honey, which can also make them sick.
Correale puts one feeder up every year but said the most she’s seen at her feeders is three birds.
“They usually start coming in the beginning of April and around the last week of October is the last time we see them,” said Correale. “And if I don’t have my feeder up, they come to my window where I put my feeder.”
To make hummingbird nectar, all you need is one-fourth cup of refined white sugar and a cup of boiling water. Mix them together and the sugar will dissolve. Parker said to make sure it is cooled back down before it goes into the feeder.
Bridget Koehoorn, said she did not expect to see any hummingbirds at their house. “We live out in the middle of nothing, I can’t believe they showed up.”
“We noticed them about a month and a half ago. We just had a couple at first, but now we’ve got five,” said Koehoorn. She said her mother noticed one in the pasture, so they put up some feeders, but did not expect for any to come.
At rest, a hummingbird’s heart rate is similar to a human, between 60 and 100. According to Parker, “When a hummingbird is flying at full speed, it beats 1,000 beats per minute.”
Parker said, “Hummingbirds have this spectacular ability called torpor. It’s a process by which their metabolism, heart rate, breathing, all slows down. It puts them into like a deep sleep state where they can actually get rest at night.”
A typical hummingbird weighs the same as a penny, which is 3 grams. “That’s why they’re able to fly around as fast as they are,” said Parker. Their eggs are the same size as pinto beans.
Correale has had great luck with winning the trust of her hummingbirds. “I’ve had them sit on my finger. You sit with your finger by the feeder, and after a week or two, they’ll use your finger as a perch to drink. They’re pretty brave once they get used to people.”
Most of the Science on the Spot presentations are not very long so everyone’s attention is kept. “It’s usually between 16 and 20 minutes,” said Parker.
Laynie Carpenter, 4, said her parents brought her to Saturday's presentation because, “I wanted to see the hummingbirds. They’re my favorite kind of bird, and my daddy’s, too.”
Some of the other Science on the Spot subjects are honeybees, frogs, caribou, alligators and sea turtles.
Summer hours are over for the museum in downtown Decatur. The hours are now Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
