If approved next week, the Decatur City Council plans to start with a basic 30-day application period instead of using a search firm to replace outgoing Fire Chief Tony Grande.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin asked the council at Monday’s work session to proceed with the basic search.
Grande, who has an annual salary of $110,000, announced earlier this month that he would resign to become executive director of the state of Tennessee’s Firefighting Personnel Standards and Education Commission, located in the small town of Bell Buckle just outside Murfreesboro.
His last day after five and a half years with Decatur Fire & Rescue is Friday. His start date in Tennessee is Jan. 2.
Sandlin said she plans to post the job in City Hall and advertise the position with state and local fire associations and on state and national job boards for firefighters.
Councilman Billy Jackson said the city should also consider social media advertising because of its low cost.
Sandlin said she will collect the applications and present them to the City Council, which will then decide how many candidates it wants to talk to in public interviews.
Mayor Tab Bowling said he believes the basic search will be enough. Using a search firm can get expensive. After an unsuccessful basic search, the council recently approved $22,000 plus travel and expenses to hire a search firm to find candidates for city director of development.
“There’s a lot of interest in this job both internally and externally,” Bowling said.
Councilman Chuck Ard said it’s important to go through the basic process first “and give everyone locally an opportunity to apply.”
Jackson’s brother, Division Chief Lorenzo Jackson, was a 33-year veteran of the department when he got caught up in a controversy during the search that eventually led to Grande’s hiring.
Lorenzo Jackson initially was not interviewed for the fire chief slot. But, after complaints from the community and firefighters and allegations of racism, the selection process was re-started and he was one of the finalists interviewed by the City Council. He has since retired.
Councilman Jackson said the basic search is OK as long as it’s fair.
“We need to open the job up to everyone and seek the most qualified candidates in this position and every position,” Billy Jackson said. “We need to make the right choice because this is for the health, safety and well-being of our citizens.”
Division Chief Trent Putman will lead the department during the transition until the City Council decides if it wants to appoint an interim chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.