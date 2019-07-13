CRANE HILL — The search for a missing Troy woman enters its ninth day in the Rock Creek area of Smith Lake, according to Alabama Marine Police.
Lt. Chad Pate said the Daphne Search and Rescue unit joined the search Friday for Kelsey Nicole Starling, 26, who disappeared in the lake’s deep waters after the boat she was a passenger on collided with a pontoon boat. Both vessels were operated by people with Decatur ties.
Driver of the 2012 Mastercraft boat, William Jackson Fite, 23, a Decatur native now listed as living in Atlanta, was charged with boating under the influence, a misdemeanor. The operator of the pontoon boat was Jodi Wallace Suggs, 50, of Decatur.
Pate said Daphne is using the sophisticated Kongsberg sonar to help locate Starling’s body.
Colbert County Search and Rescue, Winston County Emergency Management Agency, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation and the North Alabama Search Dog also assisted in search efforts Friday.
