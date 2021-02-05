Almost three years after Joe Burke was named interim president of Calhoun Community College, a search process has started for the school's sixth permanent president.
The application period will close Feb. 17, according to the Alabama Community College System. The salary range for the job is $200,000 to $275,000 and other allowances are provided, with benefits including a retirement plan and health insurance. The salary is dependent upon qualifications and experience.
Burke declined to say whether he is pursuing the permanent position.
“Calhoun Community College would be a great opportunity for anyone seeking to serve as a president in higher education,” he said. “Our policies and guidelines require us to ensure that the search process is fair, equitable, private and without influence, therefore I will not make a public statement about my intentions.”
Burke said he was honored to serve as the interim president for the past two years and nine months.
“Calhoun is a fine institution with excellent faculty, staff and students,” he said. “In addition, Calhoun is blessed with supportive alumni, foundation members and friends. During my time I have made every effort to uphold our values of accountability, collaboration, diversity, equity, innovation and integrity. So, let's allow the process to work in the manner intended.”
Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy Baker said community colleges, and therefore community college presidents, play a critical role in the state.
“Alabama's community colleges are the best positioned entities in the state to move the needle on education and workforce development, and because of that each college president must be a visionary and innovative leader who places their students' success at the forefront of everything they do,” Baker said in a statement.
Baker said Calhoun is the system's largest institution, and has had “consistent success at evolving to meet the needs of the north Alabama community. ... The next president at Calhoun will be a proven leader who possesses the skills needed to continue to evolve the college in the years to come to ensure the community’s needs are met.”
Burke, who came to Calhoun in May 2018, was previously vice president and dean of instruction at Northeast Alabama Community College in Rainsville for 11 years. His current salary is $192,156, said ACCS spokeswoman Rachel Bunning.
Wes Torain, Calhoun’s director of public relations and digital media, said the college is still adding new students for the spring 2021 semester. As of Wednesday, enrollment was 7,810 students for all campuses, he said.
Students have until March 8 to sign up for Calhoun’s second mini-session, and “we won't know our final enrollment until then,” Torain said. The college is offering tuition assistance through its VISION Scholarship.
According to Bunning, three additional presidential searches are currently open for applications: Lawson State Community College, Reid State Technical College and Shelton State Community College. Central Alabama Community College has completed the application period and is in the interview process, she said.
During his tenure as chancellor, Baker has named 14 presidents.
After the application deadline, applications will be reviewed and candidates will be invited to interview, Bunning said. “The interview and selection process can take anywhere from a few weeks to a few months and will ultimately conclude with the chancellor making a recommendation at a future meeting of the ACCS Board of Trustees,” she said.
According to Bunning, the ACCS doesn’t plan to use a professional consultant for the Calhoun presidential search.
The procedure for recruiting and selecting a president states that the chancellor serves as chair of an advisory search committee, which assists and consults with him in reviewing the applicant pool and interviewing candidates. The committee will interview the top candidates to assist with final candidate recommendations to the ACCS trustees.
The procedure states that the chancellor will recommend a candidate to the trustees but if no candidate is recommended or the trustees don’t approve a recommended candidate, the chancellor will reopen the recruitment and selection procedure.
