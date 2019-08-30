Multiple search warrants executed by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force in a 36-hour period resulted in five arrests and the seizure of nearly 7 ounces of meth, according to the office.
Agents stopped a vehicle Wednesday at the intersection of Stratford Road Southeast and Sixth Avenue, obtained a search warrant for a secured toolbox in the back seat and recovered a substantial quantity of marijuana from it, Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Swafford said in a release. A large amount of money was found in the center console, he said.
Tyler Oneal Clark, 26, of Decatur, was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a charge of first-degree possession of marijuana, and he posted a $2,500 bond, Swafford said. The currency was seized pending condemnation proceedings.
Today, agents, assisted by Decatur police, executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Carridale Street Southwest. When they entered the residence, a woman ran to a bathroom and flushed a substance, later determined to be meth, down the toilet, Swafford said.
Agents recovered drug paraphernalia, marijuana and controlled prescription medication at the home, he said.
Jeremy Lackey, 37, of Decatur was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and he posted a $1,300 bond at the jail. The woman was charged with a misdemeanor.
Also today, agents stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Glenn Street Southwest and O’Malley Avenue and a male passenger got out of the vehicle and ran, Swafford said. A taser was used in apprehending McKendrick Arnez Harris, a wanted fugitive, he said.
The driver, Jyasiel De’vante Hampton, 27, of Decatur, was detained, and agents saw a handgun, marijuana and a large amount of money in the vehicle, according to Swafford.
Harris was arrested for outstanding felony warrants and other felony and misdemeanor charges, the Sheriff's Office said, and Hampton was charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol and trafficking in meth. Agents were notified that Hampton had tried to conceal a substance that later tested positive as meth, Swafford said.
Hampton is in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $325,000, and Harris remains incarcerated with no bail.
Agents and Decatur police also searched property associated with Hampton and Harris in the 1200 block of Beltline Road and recovered a large quantity of a substance that field-tested positive as meth, which Swafford said the defendants had tried to hide in a Hot Pockets box in the freezer.
During the investigation, it was determined that the property was associated with Hampton and another subject, Jada Zenea Johnson, and warrants for her arrest for trafficking in meth have been issued.
