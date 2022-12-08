Sheila Pirtle’s Danville Road Southwest house will not bloom into a florist shop after the Decatur City Council rejected her second attempt at creating a business on the property that is near two funeral homes and two cemeteries.
The council voted unanimously at Monday night’s meeting to reject Pirtle’s request to change the zoning from single-family residential to B-1, neighborhood business district, for her house at 749 Danville Road S.W.
This was Pirtle’s second attempt at turning her home into a florist shop. The council also rejected a similar rezoning request by Pirtle in 2008.
Pirtle told the Planning Commission in its October meeting that she wanted to turn her home into a flower shop because of its location. Roselawn Funeral Home is immediately next to her house to the north, and Ridout's Brown-Service Funeral Home is next to Roselawn. Roselawn Cemetery wraps behind two homes, including Pirtle's 0.9-acre property, and then connects with Garth Cemetery.
However, the cemeteries, Roselawn Funeral Home and the two houses are on land that is zoned residential. Without a connecting B-1 zoning district, changing Pirtle’s property to a business zoning district would be spot zoning, which the city's zoning ordinance does not allow. This prompted the Planning Commission to vote unanimously against recommending the rezoning to the council.
Pirtle’s request had opposition from neighbor Betsy Smith, whose home at 740 Danville Road S.W. is across the street from the Pirtle house.
Smith said the reason for zoning in the city is "to make sure you can’t just build anything anywhere. Making this home a storefront would not fit well into our residential neighborhood.”
Smith said there are other places in the city that are zoned commercial where Pirtle could locate her business.
“Why would you put a storefront right in front of somebody’s house?” Smith asked. “Her florist is not residential friendly.”
Smith said the residents bought their homes knowing that West Decatur Elementary, two funeral homes, two churches and the cemeteries are in this neighborhood.
“This is what communities are made of,” Smith said.
She said Pirtle can say she’s planning a flower shop “but tomorrow, next week or next year she can sell that property and the owner can put something else there like a used car lot, rental storage units or even a convenience store.”
Councilman Billy Jackson, whose District 1 includes this area, said he talked to all of the neighbors of the Pirtle home about her request.
“No one is in favor of this,” Jackson said. “I’ve even gotten calls on this from people who are one block over in Britwood (Drive). They’re not in favor of it. Nobody in this community is in favor of it.”
Jackson said that, as Smith said, the neighbors’ fear is what the property could become in the future if it is rezoned as business.
“That’s a legitimate fear,” Jackson said.
Pirtle told the council Monday that she didn’t understand why the cemeteries and funeral home are in a residential zone.
“That’s why I’m having to do what I’m doing,” Pirtle said of her rezoning request.
Councilman Kyle Pike said he doesn’t think the Pirtle house is a bad location for a florist, especially with the funeral home businesses that attract constant traffic to the neighborhood.
“For me, the biggest thing is the spot-zoning fact,” Pike said of his vote against the rezoning request.
Rob Wilson, of Carridale Street Southwest, said he hopes special requests like Pirtle’s will be addressed in the zoning rewrite the city is planning.
“I’m not jumping up and down and saying we should spot zone for this,” Wilson said. “But she’s in a situation where a funeral home is in a residential zoning, which is kind of funny, and I’m sure this was grandfathered in.
“Hopefully, Decatur could come up with a process so that something like this could be granted instead of yes or no based on the zoning.”
Council President Jacob Ladner said he agrees with Wilson that exceptions are needed in some instances.
For example, Ladner said, there have been a number of requests over the years where people wanted to rezone their property to sell alcohol and the neighbors didn’t oppose the request, but there was concern about what might replace the business if it didn’t work out.
Pike said the city should look at the possibility of allowing a zoning variance or allowing a zoning to be set for a specific use that would revert back to the former zoning if that use changes.
“Most of the requests for zoning changes aren’t rejected for what they want to do now but for what could happen in the future,” Pike said.
