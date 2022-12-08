Florist
Sheila Pirtle wanted to open a florist shop at 749 Danville Road S.W., next to Roselawn Funeral Home and Roselawn Cemetery, but the Decatur City Council voted Monday against rezoning the property for a business. [ERIC FLEISCHAUER/DECATUR DAILY FILE]

Sheila Pirtle’s Danville Road Southwest house will not bloom into a florist shop after the Decatur City Council rejected her second attempt at creating a business on the property that is near two funeral homes and two cemeteries.

