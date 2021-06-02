Calhoun Community College got a second consecutive interim president Tuesday as former student Jimmy Hodges stepped into the vacancy.
Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy Baker announced the appointment of Hodges as interim president in a press release Tuesday, the same day the Scottsboro native began work at Calhoun.
Hodges replaces Joe Burke, who retired as interim president last week. Calhoun has not had a permanent president since Jim Klauber resigned in May 2018 for a job in Maryland.
Hodges, who was regional workforce director for the Alabama Community College System (ACCS), said Tuesday he and Baker began discussing the opening last month when they found out Burke planned to retire.
“I feel like the appointment is for up to a year, but there’s nothing in writing and we’re not sure when he will appoint a permanent president,” Hodges said.
Hodges said he had breakfast with Burke last week to discuss Calhoun.
Blake McAnally, a member of the ACCS board, said the chancellor has to post the vacancy for the permanent position and, when he gets three or four candidates, he will bring them to a committee that usually includes three trustees. He said he expected to be named to the committee, along with trustee Goodrich "Dus" Rogers, of Rainsville, when the chancellor feels he has enough candidates.
"The chancellor has the authority to name an interim president," McAnally said.
Hodges has 40 years of experience in higher education administration, manufacturing, and drafting and design technology.
He said he believes the contacts developed as ACCS workforce director for the northern region of the state and his former positions at Wallace State Community College, including as a dean, will help in his new position as interim president.
In-person classes stressed
Hodges said he knows students “got comfortable” with online classes during the pandemic, but he believes it’s time for them to return to in-school classes. He pointed out that career-technology trades can only be taught in person.
“Right now, we are teaching in person every day,” Hodges said. “We need students to be in class and learning in school. We are open for business.”
Hodges isn’t a newcomer to Calhoun. He earned his associate's degree in machine tool technology from the college. He said he lived in Scottsboro, worked in the aerospace industry in Huntsville and attended his Calhoun classes on the Decatur campus at night two days a week while working on that degree.
“I would leave home at 6 a.m. and get home after 10 p.m.,” Hodges said. “I was a nontraditional student.”
Hodges then earned bachelor’s degrees in career and technical education and management of technology from Athens State University.
Hodges began his career as a machinist and served in various manufacturing roles for roughly 20 years. In 2000, he became a drafting instructor at the Earnest Pruett Center of Technology in Scottsboro.
He then joined the faculty at Wallace State as Drafting Department chairman and instructor and was later promoted to dean of Applied Technologies.
As a former machinist, Hodges said he is used to hands-on work and he enjoys getting involved personally on campus.
“I’m used to boots on the ground and leading by example,” Hodges said. “I am one who likes to make a plan, work a plan and make sure we deliver results.”
The state’s community colleges began working on ASPIRE (Achieving System Wide Potential Through Increased Resources and Engagement), a 10-year strategic plan, in May 2020.
ASPIRE is a systemwide initiative focused on strategic planning for capital improvement projects. Each college developed its own plan, and Hodges said Calhoun’s proposed plan is waiting on the chancellor's approval.
“Once it’s approved, my job will be supporting the college in its implementation,” Hodges said.
Dormitory project
Calhoun is a partner with Athens State on the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur, and the architect is working on plans for a dormitory that would be along Johnston Street Southeast.
McAnally said the Community College System is managing the dormitory project, and Calhoun's facilities personnel are directing it locally.
"(Hodges) will definitely be involved as interim president," McAnally said.
Hodges said another priority will be helping Calhoun rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, which impacted almost every community college both financially and in attendance numbers.
Calhoun spokesman Wes Torain said the college's enrollment was down 8% this year to just under 10,000 students.
McAnally said the the ACCS board wants Calhoun "to begin to grow and mimic what's going on here in north Alabama."
"We've got to match demand and that's quite daunting with the new jobs coming into the area," McAnally said. "It's going to put a lot of stress on the existing companies when they can't find the employees they need. This is the fastest growing part of the state, and that's a challenge for all of us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.