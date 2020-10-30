A second person has been arrested in connection with a car theft at Wilson Morgan Park during the summer, according to Decatur police.
Police charged Kevin Hammonds, 29, 324-2A Bluff City Road, Somerville, with purchasing the vehicle from the defendant that allegedly stole it and selling it to another Decatur resident for $1,500.
On Thursday, Hammonds was arrested on felony charges of first-degree receiving stolen property and second-degree theft. The vehicle was reported stolen Aug. 24.
Hammonds was transported to Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,500.
Gerardo Javier Reyes, 23, 923 Eighth Ave. S.E., Decatur, was initially charged on Oct. 8 with the theft of the vehicle. He remains in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000, according to court records.
