The 3rd Friday street festival will return to downtown Decatur this month with more off-duty police officers, a mobile command unit and a drone after the event's cancellation in July was blamed on disturbances by minors during previous months.
Dede Quarry, president of the Decatur Downtown Merchants and Business Association and owner of two downtown businesses, said her organization, which sponsors the event held the third Friday of the month downtown, increased the number of off-duty police officers providing security from two to 10.
“We always had the intention to come back in August,” Quarry said of the Aug. 18 festival. “We just didn’t have enough officers to work in July.”
Quarry said 3rd Friday, which began in 2008, “has become such a community event” that it’s grown much larger than her group thought it would be. The monthly event, held from April to October, brings thousands of people to downtown Decatur for outdoor musicians, line dancing in the street, classic car displays, food trucks, children's games and other activities.
“It’s turned into more than getting people into our stores and restaurants,” Quarry said. “It’s turned into a community event that’s very popular, and there is this expectation from the community that this has to come back. We can’t let this go away because this is such a big draw for our city.”
The merchants association canceled 3rd Friday in July after reports of several unattended minors causing problems. During the June 16 event, a group of kids reportedly went into a Second Avenue shop and ran around the store before exiting.
“We’ve always had that group causing problems, but it’s gotten to be more of an issue," Quarry said.
Quarry said she met with city officials, including the Decatur Police Department, several times since last month’s cancellation to discuss ways to make sure the attendees and the businesses are happy and safe during the popular event.
She said the Police Department created a plan to manage the event with several Merchants and Business Association members stepping up to pay for the additional off-duty officers.
Councilman Kyle Pike said the department will have a mobile command unit and a drone so they can do surveillance of the event that’s spread over multiple blocks and the Second Avenue area in his council district.
Decatur police Chief Todd Pinion on Friday confirmed there would be an increased police presence at the event and a mobile command unit.
Quarry said several of the bars, which will benefit the most from the extra security, agreed to pay for the additional officers.
She said city officials suggested possibly sponsoring an officer for 3rd Friday in the future.
Mayor Tab Bowling said each officer has a radio with which they can call for help at any time and the on-duty officers could quickly respond to downtown if needed.
“They’re just one call away with one click of a radio from a lot of officers who can respond to help,” the mayor said.
He said 3rd Friday has been one of the city’s best events because it draws so many people, not only local residents but also visitors.
“I’m told it’s really good for our restaurants and beverage sales,” Bowling said. “It’s just a good time to come together on a Friday night and just hang out.”
Quarry and Bowling said they discussed requiring all minors to be accompanied by an adult, but the nature of the event would make that difficult to enforce. Decatur Mall instituted a rule against unaccompanied minors several years ago. Bridge Street Town Centre recently had a problem with minors that forced it to institute the same rule.
Bowling said the difference is the mall and Bridge Street are privately owned "so they’re able to make quicker decisions.” He said 3rd Friday is in a public area of the city, so it doesn’t have the freedom to immediately institute a rule.
Pike said they discussed a city ordinance, but this would take time. An ordinance requires an introduction and a second reading before the City Council and then it can be considered for a vote.
“There’s been some back and forth on whether or not the event can say there can’t be unaccompanied minors since it’s on a public street,” Pike said.
Bowling said they could use the fact that the event is in the city’s Arts and Entertainment District to institute a rule against unaccompanied minors, but the city’s Legal Department will have to look into whether such a rule would be legal. The city created the A&E district several years ago to allow visitors to walk around with alcohol in a cup in the downtown area.
City Council President Jacob Ladner said Police Department reports of problems in downtown Decatur show that they’re almost non-existent so he’s not sure there’s a need for an ordinance on unaccompanied minors.
Pike said they want to just try the additional security “and see how it goes next week.”
Quarry said this 3rd Friday will feature the repeat of the successful recognition of August as the nonprofit month. She said about 20 nonprofits will be setting up near the stage at Casa Grande Gardens Park while Elvis impersonator Michael Dean will be performing.
“Decatur is so strong as a philanthropic city that last year was amazing,” Quarry said. “It was one of our best nights.”
The event stretches along Second Avenue from Lee Street Northeast to Gordon Drive Southeast. Each event officially begins at 5:30 p.m. and lasts until about 9.
