U.S. Senate candidate Jeff Sessions, in Decatur on Thursday, blamed China for the coronavirus, generally complimented the U.S. response and suggested there is ongoing disagreement among experts over the importance of masks.
He said the media has been unfair in portraying the severity of the pandemic in the United States as compared to other nations.
“Our death rate per capita is below a lot of the most advanced nations in the world, so what does that say to us?” Sessions said. “I’d say there was no easy solution, or some of these countries would have figured it out.”
The longtime Alabama senator and former U.S. attorney general is on the whole supportive of the measures the federal government has taken to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'm sure there are always things (that could be done) better, but even now (public health experts) still disagree on some things, like a mask," Sessions said.
Also on Thursday, Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said there is no question that masks reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
"Masks are probably one of the best tools we have to prevent the virus," she said, and that studies indicate widespread masks usage can reduce serious illnesses and deaths by up to 50%.
U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Birmingham, also stressed on Thursday the overwhelming evidence that masks help.
“Wear your mask. Social distance," Jones said in a press conference. "That’s the thing people have just not listened or paid attention to. You go out anywhere in the state of Alabama and you see people acting as if the virus has gone away, and unfortunately it has not.
“I think you lead by example and unfortunately what a lot of people are seeing on television, our federal leaders these days are not leading by example. I think that gives a false message about where we are with this virus.”
Sessions will face former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville in the Alabama primary Senate runoff July 14. The results of the runoff determine who will go on to run against incumbent Jones in the general election in November.
Sessions said certain aspects of the federal CARES Act, passed in response to the pandemic, were “dubious.”
Sessions said the act had some “reckless language” that led to some unnecessary spending. He gave the example of a U.S. Senate employee who received a $1,200 stimulus check: “They weren’t losing their job; the government wasn’t going to fire them.”
Additionally, Sessions was critical of the $600 in additional weekly unemployment compensation that many Alabamians have received. He said people who have had the chance to return to work are choosing to stay home and collect unemployment.
Despite Sessions’ concerns with the CARES Act, he said it met its intended goal.
“The goal was to pump a lot of money into this economy during this dramatic downturn when we just basically shut down all (of) the economy, and try to help it bounce back fast,” Sessions said.
Sessions said that data regarding COVID-19 death rates are presented such that each individual European country is compared to the United States, which is misleading. He said the per capita death rate is lower in the United States than in several advanced countries in Europe, including Belgium, France, Italy and the United Kingdom.
“Two or three weeks ago, nine advanced European nations whose death rates per capita were substantially higher than the United States, some of them over two times as much,” Sessions said. “It needs to be apples to apples, not apples to oranges.”
According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, COVID-19 has a higher percentage of fatal cases and a higher number of deaths per capita in Belgium, Spain, Italy, Sweden, France and the United Kingdom. Belgium is the developed country with the highest COVID-19 death rate, with 16% of cases resulting in death compared to 5% in the United States.
The United States has the ninth-highest per capita COVID-19 death rate worldwide, with about 37 people out of every 100,000 dying from COVID-19. This figure includes uninfected Americans.
Sessions said the Chinese government misled other governments and the World Health Organization regarding the severity of the coronavirus.
“They lied to the world, and people died,” he said.
Sessions said the U.S. government should insist on uncovering the truth regarding the early stages of COVID-19’s spread in China.
“The opportunity was there to stop the spread of the disease out of China, and they did nothing to help that happen,” Sessions said. “They kept out the world’s best scientists, they lied to them about the conditions, they even said in mid-January it wasn’t contagious. ... So the world did not realize what a contagious, dangerous disease it was.”
Sessions said people should protect themselves from COVID-19 in Alabama: “I think in Alabama, we don’t need to get overconfident.”
Despite President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Tuberville and his public criticisms of Sessions, particularly on Twitter, Sessions expressed continued support for the Trump administration and said that Trump’s agenda is “good for America.”
“He’s free to endorse who he wants to,” Sessions said. “If I’m in the Senate, I’ll be a far more effective advocate of the agenda that President Trump has than my opponent, and I want the president to succeed. I don’t have any bitterness or ill will that would in any way cause me to want him not to succeed.”
