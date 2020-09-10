The Decatur school board approved the following personnel actions Tuesday:
--
Employment
Austin Middle: Jennifer Pinkerton, sixth grade math teacher.
--
Change of Contract
Austin High: Bruce Mauricus Pears, from schedule A1, rank MA, step 3 to schedule A1, rank MA, step 4, Aug. 5.
Austinville Elementary: Lucy Christine Burgess, from schedule A1, rank BS, step 1 to schedule A1, rank BS, step 2, Aug. 5.
Banks-Caddell Elementary: Anthony Blake Killen, from schedule A2, rank BS, step 6 to schedule A2, rank MA, step 6, Aug. 25.
Decatur High: Robert S. Cosby, from schedule A2, rank MA, step 17 to schedule A2, rank MA, step 23, Aug. 5.
Frances Nungester Elementary: Natalie Evon Flanagan, from schedule A1, rank BS, step 3 to schedule A1, rank MA, step 3.
Special Services: Tylerann Michel Betterton, from start date Aug. 27 to start date Aug. 5; Adriana De Rodriguez, from schedule A9, rank BS, step 3 to schedule A9, rank MA, step 3, Sept. 3.
--
Short-Term Contracts
Banks-Caddell Elementary: Robin O. Davidson, intervention, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Katherine Michelle Moody, intervention, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Merry Eliza Wheatly, intervention, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Meghan Jones Owens, intervention, Oct. 1-Sept. 30.
Frances Nungester Elementary: Sara Elizabeth Clifton, intervention, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Kimi A. Jenkins, intervention, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Deana M. Olinger, intervention, Oct. 1-Sept. 30.
Special Services: Teedi Herring Engram, homebound teacher, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Cheri Holsclaw Page, homebound teacher, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Mary Darlene Grimes, homebound teacher, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Catrena G. Jackson, homebound teacher, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Robert L. Murphy, homebound teacher, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Tammy Crane Ford, homebound teacher, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Angela Joyce Dixon, homebound teacher, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Monica White Crow, homebound teacher, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Stephania C. Baggs, homebound teacher, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Joni Su Bair, homebound teacher, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Marjorie Bermudez Bernal, bi-lingual assessment, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Constance M. Cagle, MSLE, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Janet Wood Foster, MSLE, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Deana Olinger, intervention, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Wendi S. Busing, intervention, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Amy Hughes Calame, intervention, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Cynthia A. Kracke, intervention, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Jennifer Parker Page, intervention, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Serena Jenkins Stuart, intervention, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Laurie Kenerly Fox, intervention, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Renee Jefferson-Harris, intervention, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Karen Drake Tuten, intervention, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Laurie Yarbrough, intervention, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Erica A. May, teacher, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Robin Ann Gillespie, second grade child find, Oct. 10-Sept. 30; Patricia B. Siek, EXCEL center, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Paige Barber Williamson, speech, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Linda K. Wright, transition, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Lisa Evelyn Early, data collection, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Laura Marie Dearborn, data collection, Oct. 1-Sept. 30.
Walter Jackson Elementary: Heather Kerby, fifth-grade teacher (long-term substitute).
West Decatur Elementary: Pamela D. Allen, intervention, Oct. 1-Sept. 30.
Woodmeade Elementary: Rebecca B. Teague, intervention, Oct. 1-Sept. 30; Andrea Robertson, intervention, Oct. 1-Sept. 30.
