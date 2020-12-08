The poor condition of the Central Parkway Southwest service road created conflict on the Decatur City Council and angered some business owners, but it was paved last week as a city contractor seeks to surface more roads before winter weather becomes a factor.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt said Reed Construction Services had to mill down the 2-inch layer of what looked like a rocky street base on the service road and fill some potholes before paving it. The roughly $60,000 job was done in about two days.
“It wasn’t too bad underneath the top surface,” Prewitt said,
The council debated two years ago whether the city should be responsible for paving the service road east of Wilson Morgan Park, and the road didn’t make the city paving list. Then-District 4 Councilman Charles Kirby fought unsuccessfully for repair of the mostly gravel road full of potholes. About four local businesses were impacted by the service road.
The project made it on the fiscal 2020 paving list, but the coronavirus pandemic impacted gas tax revenues and it was one of four paving projects delayed until fiscal 2021.
“It looks beautiful,” Eric Jarrell, service manager of Bryant Brothers Automotive & Performance, said Monday.
The road was a rocky base with little visible pavement. The potholes were so bad Jarrell said it made it difficult for his customers to get their high-performance cars up to his business. He said his business services some vehicles worth as much as $100,000.
“We had to get a high-performance Honda towed out of a pothole one time,” Jarrell said. “It was terrible. We might have lost some business because they didn’t want to drive their high-performance vehicle on the road, but we have a reputation that some found a way up to us.”
Kirby and new District 4 Councilman Hunter Pepper said they were happy to see the road paved, and both claimed some credit for the project. Kirby fought for it, and Pepper said his final push got it paved.
The previous council that included Kirby and ended its term in November approved the Central Parkway service road in the fiscal 2021 budget.
Prewitt said the contractor began paving Regency Boulevard Southeast on Friday from the east end near Point Mallard Drive and plans to continue this week. However, Decatur Utilities has a sewer project on the west end so the paving crew will finish when the DU contractor ends its project, Prewitt said.
Prewitt said he hopes to get another street paved before the winter weather brings in harsh conditions, but he’s not sure which road is next. The city budgeted $1.3 million for 23 road projects in the the new fiscal year, which began Oct. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.