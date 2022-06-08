The westbound lane of Magnolia Street Southeast, near Royal Drive, is scheduled to be blocked Thursday night while a Decatur Utilities contractor replaces a portion of an old sewer main.
The work is scheduled for 7 until 10 p.m. Traffic will be alternated around the work zone.
