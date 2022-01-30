Even as city officials push to expand sewer coverage to attract commercial and residential growth in outlying areas, Decatur Utilities says about a third of the city's existing residents have no access to sewer.
DU spokesman Joe Holmes said 65-70% of Decatur residents have access to sewer.
Decatur Utilities has 20,755 sewer customers (residences connected to sewer), 25,628 water customers and 26,814 electric customers. Some Decatur residences have electric service through Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Cooperative and Athens Utilities, but DU is the sole provider of public water and sewer within the city, which is about 60 square miles.
Holmes said DU has 595 miles of electric distribution lines, compared to 375 miles of sewer main.
The city is getting about $10.8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and the mayor and council have said they intend to use the money to provide infrastructure, including sewer expansion, to spur growth. The focus of their infrastructure plan is in the sparsely populated portion of Decatur in Limestone County.
However, city and DU officials said there’s no specific plan to provide sewer expansion to the 30% to 35% of Decatur residents who don’t have access to the sewer system.
Council President Jacob Ladner said the number of city residents who don’t have sewer access surprised him.
“Our purpose of expanding the sewer system has been to drive new economic development, but I’m not opposed to looking into the feasibility of getting sewer to those who don’t have access,” Ladner said.
However, Ladner added that residents “need to be willing to hook on to it when it’s available.”
Councilman Carlton McMasters called the balancing act between providing services to existing residents and promoting growth “very delicate,” but said the city has a major opportunity with the influx of ARPA funds to tackle projects that could spur growth.
McMasters said this balance is one of the reasons he wants to increase this summer’s paving budget by $1.7 million and do several drainage projects, both aimed at existing residents.
“I know growth is always more exciting and grabs the headlines, but we also need to do the essentials like paving and drainage,” McMasters said.
Mayor Tab Bowling said they’re focusing on growth because that could benefit the city's economy, which in turn could benefit existing residents.
“The growth would increase our (city) revenue and allow us to do more things like improving our infrastructure,” Bowling said.
Councilman Billy Jackson, who said ARPA money should primarily be aimed at addressing issues related to the pandemic, said he's opposed to expanding utilities in the expectation of growth. That hasn't worked in the past, he said.
“While (ARPA money) can be used for infrastructure, it has to be things that impact our citizens right here, right now,” Jackson said. “Drainage projects would impact the citizens right now. We have flooding problems all over the city whenever we get heavy rains.”
Barriers for residents
When expanding for potential growth, the utility and the city typically provide a sewer main in the area and the developer or contractor funds the hookup from the home or subdivision to the sewer main. This cost is then included in the purchase price of the home or homes.
Decatur Utilities is spending roughly $160 million on replacing aging sewer mains, and General Manager Ray Hardin said DU doesn’t have a set plan for expansion of any of its utilities.
“Expansion is driven by the city of Decatur's development initiatives,” Hardin said.
For example, the city, in an agreement with the subdivision developer, funded an $800,000 sewer expansion from Indian Hills Road to Old River Road in Southeast Decatur. The developers annexed their properties into the city, and two new subdivisions and a town home development are now under construction after the city went years without any new major subdivisions.
Attempts over the last two decades to provide sewer to existing residents who are on septic systems have met with little success.
Former Councilman Gary Hammon on Friday said the council began a plan to provide sewer to Flint during his first term, in 2000-04. This area annexed into Decatur in 1991, and it’s still debated whether Flint residents were promised sewer as an inducement to come into the city.
Hammon said the Flint-area residents were having problems with their septic systems because of the soil's poor absorption rate.
“Flint was having a health problem because the septic tanks didn’t have to be inspected when the homes were built in the 1950s,” Hammon said. “Raw sewage was coming out into the yard.”
The council approved a sharing plan to add sewer-main access in which the city, DU and the customers would each pay a third of the cost of running the sewer to a road or neighborhood. This didn’t include the cost of the customer then hooking on to the service.
Hammon said the plan’s success was limited, with only two or three streets getting sewer. The plan depends on a large number of a street’s residents being willing to participate, and then the residents would divide their 33% share of the cost. The utility will not run a sewer main for a single home.
He said the problem was that if one person dropped out, everybody’s share of the cost increased. Some people would drop out, letting their neighbors bear the cost, and then try to hook on later.
“You can’t deny anyone who wants to hook on, even if they didn’t share in the cost of running the sewer down their street,” Hammon said.
Community Development Manager Allen Stover said some people are OK with having a septic tank — until it goes bad.
“They don’t think about a need for paying to hook on to city sewer until they’re faced with replacing their septic tank,” Stover said.
Hardin said the three-way sharing plan in Flint is still in place for any neighborhood that might be willing to hook on, but there hasn’t been any interest in recent years.
Grant programs
In 2015, the city used $87,393 from the annual Community Development Block Grant, federal funding devoted to improving low-income areas, to run 900 feet of sewer main in the 1000 block of Danville Road, near Hartung Street, that gave sewer access to 12 homes.
Stover said only three homes hooked on while at least four of the residents didn’t qualify because of their incomes and two were rental properties in which the owner wasn’t willing to pay the expense of hooking on to public sewer.
Stover said some of the residents couldn’t afford the connection. Holmes said the utility charges a $500 tap-in fee for a 4-inch sewer line plus an impact fee of $724 for a typical residential 5/8-inch water meter.
The connection doesn’t include the cost of adding a sewer line and connections from the home to the city sewer main, so the total cost could add up to $5,000 or more.
Stover said there are few areas of the city where CDBG funds could help with sewer because at least 51% of the residents on a street must meet CDBG income requirements. He also said there are not many grants available for sewer or water expansion, and any grant he found would have the same income requirements as CDBG.
Hammon said there are also areas where the cost of adding sewer would be prohibitive for the city and DU, such as in Hickory Hills where he lives. Parts of Burningtree also fall into this category.
“There are too many rocks,” Hammon said of Hickory Hills.
