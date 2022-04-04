A Decatur Utilities contractor began working today and plans to work through Friday on sewer rehabilitation in the median on the east end of Eighth Street Southwest.
Inland Pipe Rehabilitation is scheduled to work in the area between 206 and 312 Eighth Street daily from 7 a.m. until about 6 p.m. No lanes will be closed during this time, but drivers should be aware of heavy equipment and crews in the work zone.
