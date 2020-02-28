Starting Sunday at 7 p.m. for two nights, a Decatur Utilities contractor will perform sewer maintenance work on Sixth Avenue Southeast between Point Mallard Parkway and Knight Street Southeast.
Crews will be working from 7 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday, and again Monday evening through Tuesday morning.
This work will occur in the shoulder and outermost lane of the northbound lanes on Sixth Avenue with traffic being diverted to the inside northbound lane.
Once each night’s work is complete, all lanes will be reopened to normal traffic flow. Decatur Utilities requested in a news release that drivers be aware of utility workers, equipment and traffic control in the work zone.
