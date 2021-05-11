John Seymour, president and CEO of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce for more than 30 years, said his upcoming retirement, announced Monday, comes at a time of progress for the community.
“I think this town is really on the move, there’s a lot of momentum,” said Seymour, 77, who has been with the chamber since 1991.
His retirement takes effect July 1.
“The chamber is very sound financially, the chamber has a good staff, the chamber has good volunteer leadership. So I think the new person will be able to take it to the next level without having to fix much,” he said.
Developing a workforce is the community's “biggest challenge” right now, according to Seymour.
“A lot of our members are having trouble finding employees and people to work,” Seymour said. “They’ve had to alter their hours, they’ve had to do a lot of things for a lot of reasons, because of COVID, because of stimulus checks. A lot of things have gone into that. We have a lot of people looking for employees.”
Seymour said an announcement Monday afternoon by Gov. Kay Ivey that the state will end its participation in all federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs effective June 19 could help with the tight labor market.
“On the surface it looks like it would help,” Seymour said. “I think we will have to see if it has an impact.”
Finding employees, Seymour said, is “not a local issue, that’s a national issue."
“You hear about restaurants closing, cutting their hours, and that’s happening here," he said. "So finding people to work, finding people who want to work, finding people that are qualified to work, those are the current challenges.”
Seymour said the most significant highlights of his career would be riverfront development, downtown redevelopment and residential development.
In the early 1990s, Seymour and the chamber worked with the city of Decatur and other local partners to develop Rhodes Ferry Park in an effort to beautify the riverfront. In 2002, he and the chamber partnered with the city to commission a long-range community plan, Envision Decatur, which identified riverfront development and downtown redevelopment as critical initiatives.
The Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority was formed out of this initiative and has resulted in more than $81 million of capital investment in the downtown area over the past 10 years, according to the chamber.
Most recently, the chamber is playing a lead role in finding ways to grow the population. The chamber formed a committee of local real estate agents, builders, developers, planners and community leaders to eliminate barriers and promote residential growth. Since the committee was formed in 2017, plans for building more than 450 new homes and town homes have been announced.
Seymour now manages seven employees at the chamber, which has grown to about 900 members and an annual budget of more than $1.2 million. Previously, Seymour was president and CEO of the Natchez Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Association in Mississippi.
He has been chairman of the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama and a member of the board of directors of the Business Council of Alabama and member of the BCA’s finance and executive committees.
The executive committee of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors has started the process of identifying and recruiting a new president and CEO.
Jeffrey Brown, the committee chair, said the job has been posted through the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama, and the announcement has been emailed to chambers and other organizations.
“We’re going to post it for a few weeks and review the applications we receive and go from there,” Brown said. “We’re hoping to have someone in place by the time John retires on July 1.”
He said the committee will be looking for someone with experience in workforce, business and residential development.
“I hate to see John go,” Brown said. “He's meant a lot to the organization. We hope to hire someone who can fill those big shoes.”
Seymour said that if a new CEO is hired before he retires, he will spend time familiarizing that person with the status of the chamber’s projects.
According to the job posting, chamber or nonprofit management experience is highly preferred. Requirements include five years of experience “as a dynamic and proven successful leader” and excellent communication skills including oral, written and listening skills, public speaking in large and small groups and representing the chamber in print and broadcast interviews. Another requirement is the ability to create strategic public-private partnerships.
