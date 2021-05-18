Decatur’s three-year search for a director of development officially ended Monday with the hiring of Dane Shaw of Selma.
The City Council voted 4-1 at Monday's meeting to hire Shaw, who has been executive director of the Black Belt Fatherhood Initiative in Selma for the last nine years.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said Shaw, 45, will start at a $102,618 annual salary — step 8 in the position’s salary range — plus moving expenses. His start date is June 14, she said.
Where city directors live has been an issue in recent years, especially with more than 60% of city employees not living in Decatur.
The City Council let new Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester stay in Athens when he was hired in March and passed a resolution that only the city clerk, fire chief and police have to live in the city. However, Shaw’s agreement requires him to live in Decatur.
Mayor Tab Bowling told the council on Monday that Shaw has already found a home to buy “near City Hall.”
Shaw replaces Wally Terry, who retired April 30, 2020. The city went through four searches. Both this council, which took office in November, and the previous council debated the job description of the director of development and whether the job is needed.
Councilman Billy Jackson said he refused to participate in the interviews of five candidates, including Shaw, held for the opening because he felt selecting a director of development “is an expensive exercise in futility.”
Jackson wanted the City Council to hire or promote someone to director in Building, Community Development, Planning and Engineering, the four departments that Shaw will now oversee.
“We need to put someone who has relevant background and experience in those departments to lead them,” Jackson said.
He said the lack of knowledgeable oversight of these departments is one of the reasons Decatur has fallen behind some other north Alabama cities in growth.
Jackson also said Shaw’s background doesn’t meet the requirements needed to lead the four departments. In addition to the Fatherhood Initiative, Shaw also served as executive director of Arsenal Place Incubator for four years.
“For the last nine years, he’s been the director of an incubator,” Jackson said. “If that is what we’re looking for we could have hired someone from within or someone from our incubator.”
Bowling said he talked to John Joseph, executive director of the Decatur-Morgan County Business Incubator, three years ago about applying for the job, but Joseph wasn’t interested.
“I thought he would be a good fit, but Joseph has a heart for entrepreneurship,” Bowling said.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said “simply looking” at a candidate’s resume doesn’t give a full picture of a person’s capabilities and experience. He said Shaw’s leadership abilities were apparent during his interviews and visits.
Councilman Kyle Pike said he understands how Jackson could conclude Shaw's resume was inadequate.
“But, after the interview process and the feedback from other city employees and our city partners, Shaw got high recommendations,” Pike said.
Pike said the city needs technical people in these departments “but I don’t see Shaw’s role as getting into the weeds.”
Pike pointed out that three of the four departments are led by “tons of experienced people” and the city recently hired a planner to lead the Planning Department.
This City Council's majority have said all along that they want the new director of development to focus on economic development.
Council President Jacob Ladner said the city needs Shaw involved in economic development even though his job description includes supervision of the four departments.
“Our vision for the role is we want him recruiting businesses,” Ladner said.
If Shaw is successful in his role as a business recruiter, Ladner said the city could still accomplish Jackson’s goal of hiring a director for each of the departments.
“We’re not up to the $100 million (annual budget) municipality yet and, as we grow, we can beef up our staff,” Ladner said.
Shaw, the son of a U.S. Air Force colonel, is used to moving to new places and meeting new faces. The Shaw family lived in six different states and Germany, and now he wants to stay in Alabama after 23 years in the state.
Shaw played football and graduated in 1997 from Wheaton College in Chicago. His first job was in Atlanta as a youth pastor. He and his wife, Katie, a school library media specialist, have two daughters, Brooke, 15, and Caroline, 11.
