Due to the threat of severe weather, Decatur police and city officials are reminding residents of available shelters.
If a tornado watch is issued for Morgan County, shelter will be available for residents at Austin and Decatur High Schools — when both of the schools are not in session. Decatur police will announce when the school shelters will open. Service animals will not be allowed in the school shelters.
Citizens with service animals may seek shelter in the basement of Decatur City Hall.
Masks will be required and social distancing will be maintained as best as possible inside shelters. No firearms, alcohol, tobacco products or household pets will be allowed.
All shelter locations will be staffed by police officers.
