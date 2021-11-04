A homeowner got a 30-day reprieve Monday and time to repair his newly purchased house on Sherman Street Southeast before the city demolishes it as an “unsafe structure.”
The owner on Wednesday said he would have completed renovations weeks ago on the house he plans to give to his daughter if not stymied by the city.
Chief Code Inspector David Lee said Decatur police notified Community Development of problems at 1613 Sherman St. S.E. in April. An inspector then deemed it an unsafe building.
Since then the house has been sold twice, Lee said.
“When it was originally cited, the structure was damaged, decaying and dilapidated,” Lee said. “There wasn’t a smoke detector. It contained unsafe equipment, and it was unlawful because it was unsecure.”
All of these problems violate the International Property Maintenance Code, which the department uses when identifying dilapidated and unsafe structures.
Lee said his department attempted to work with the second owner on getting a building permit, and that didn’t occur before the home was sold a third time.
The third owner, Carey Wiggins, bought the house through his company, Rightway Property Management LLC, and later transferred the deed from Rightway to himself even though he owns the LLC.
Lee said the city issued a building permit in April and Wiggins’ purchase occurred before the 60 days ran out on the deadline to bring it up to code. However, he said Wiggins didn’t approach the city about obtaining another building permit until August.
“The time for the permit and repair has long run out so, in keeping with our longstanding policy, we would ask for the council to authorize to demolish the structure,” Lee told the City Council.
Wiggins asked the council for more time and a chance to show the city the improvements he’s made. He said part of his purchase agreement was that the previous owner would obtain the building permit and make the repairs required by the city.
“After I bought the house, I tried for several weeks and never could get in contact with (the second owner),” Wiggins said.
Wiggins on Wednesday said a stop-work order was issued by the city after he had bought the house and after he had already purchased materials he needed for remodeling.
"The supplies have been sitting there since the first of August with me not able to do anything," he said.
Wiggins said he is in the process of filling out an application for a building permit, but is trying to make sure it includes all of the items needed to bring it up to code and to make it comfortable for his daughter. He said he has already invested about $30,000 into the home including its $15,000 purchase price, and he expects to spend at least another $10,000.
Wiggins said he owns 15 houses and seven of them were condemned when he bought them so he knows the city’s requirements. He said he contacted the city and tried unsuccessfully to get a building permit.
“They (the Building Department) told me time had run out,” Wiggins said.
He said the city should be facilitating his efforts to improve the property, but instead has delayed him.
"I feel like they're trying to make me jump through hoops that I shouldn't have to jump through," Wiggins said Wednesday. "I had to wait two months for (Monday's City Council meeting), and I could have been through working on the house. I could have had the house done if they had just given me the building permit."
Wiggins said the house didn’t need a lot of work to get up to code. He said he “refreshed” the bathroom and the kitchen and replaced broken windows.
Wiggins said he did the work without a building permit.
"It's a solid house. All the floors are stable. You can jump up and down in it and no joists are loose in there," he said.
Lee said the problem with this multi-owner situation is the latest owner didn’t buy his building permit within the allotted time and do what he needs to do. This is not the first time the city has dealt with Wiggins on issues with one of his properties, Lee said.
“We’re running the risk two or three more owners will buy it and that delays the process even longer,” Lee said.
Lee said Wiggins’ work is now covered with sheetrock, so it can’t be inspected.
Wiggins said he is willing to let the city inspect the home.
Councilman Billy Jackson suggested waiting until the next meeting so Councilman Kyle Pike, who was absent, could give his opinion on the issue since the home is in his District 2.
The council voted unanimously to table the resolution to demolish the house after the council members agreed they would give Wiggins a 30-day extension with the understanding that the necessary improvements would be made and Lee could inspect the home.
Wiggins said Wednesday he believes he can bring the house up to code in the 30 days authorized by the council.
Tom Polk, development services manager for the city’s Building Department, said Wiggins has to buy a building permit to get an inspection and the cost would likely double the original permit fee. A permit fee is based on a project’s valuation and the minimum fee is $35.
If Wiggins arranges an inspection, Polk said Building and Community Development departments would likely do a joint inspection of his property. Both Polk and Lee said Wednesday they had not heard from Wiggins.
Wiggins said he got the detailed list of deficiencies contained in the condemnation notice Tuesday and expected to apply for the building permit today.
"I have workers ready to go," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.