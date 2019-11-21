A 27-year-old was shot to death this afternoon, and Decatur police are searching for the suspected killer.
Police received the call of a shooting at about 4:34 p.m. and found Jarmaine Cardell Jones with multiple gunshot wounds at Building F of Decatur Place Apartments, 304 Courtney Drive S.W., according to police spokeswoman Emily Long.
Jones was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police have identified Shadeed Abdul Fuqua, 29, as the primary suspect in the homicide, and have an active warrant for a murder charge, Long said.
Police asked that anyone with information on Fuqua's whereabouts contact Violent Crimes Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
Fuqua should not be approached, Long said.
