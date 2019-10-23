A Decatur developer received approval Tuesday for a site plan that will add a T.J. Maxx store while almost finishing out the Beltline Road Southwest shopping center anchored by Kroger.
The Decatur Ventures LLC plan OK'd by the Planning Commission also includes two more yet-to-be determined outparcels. This leaves only one remaining spot for development east of the shopping center's gas station near the Beltline.
“We’ve approached the maximum development footage based on the required parking,” said Engineer Blake McAnally, of Pugh Wright McAnally Engineering Services.
The commission also approved a site plan for a 30,375-square-foot warehouse for sorting and storing cotton by WATCO Industries on Red Hat Road. The warehouse will be built on 86 acres near the Tennessee River for shipping purposes.
Decatur Ventures, which consists of brothers Ted Terry and Joseph Terry, has been pushing to develop the shopping center that was almost on its deathbed three years ago. Kmart shut down in 2016, and Kroger was the only remaining retail store.
The center has added 10 retail stores or restaurants in the past two years, and three more are planned for the coming months on what has become the busiest retail area of the city.
“They’ve really made a concentrated effort to bring stores to the center,” said Wally Terry, city director of development.
City Planner Karen Smith said T.J. Maxx will fill the 23,621-square-foot retail space of what’s remaining in the old Kmart store. Hobby Lobby is open and operating in the other half of the old store.
Retail outparcels of 3,500 and 2,500 square feet will be built on the south end, starting where the Kmart’s Garden Center once stood, Smith said.
McAnally said Fite Building Co. will do whatever work it can, like burying utilities and site work, in the remaining eight days of October, but then work will come a stop during a Nov. 1-to-Jan. 1 blackout period.
The blackout keeps construction from interfering with the existing businesses’ holiday sales, he said.
“There are some stores that have this blackout period built into their contract because November and December are their best two months,” McAnally said.
Terry and McAnally said they don't know what will happen to Decatur's T.J. Maxx store in the Beltline Plaza shopping center, but they don't expect it to remain open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.