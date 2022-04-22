The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama will host shred day in Decatur on May 7 from 9 a.m. to noon in the BComing Church parking lot at 607 14th St. S.E. in Decatur.
BBB officials said the event is offered to give area residents and businesses an opportunity to protect identities and the environment in a quick and easy drive-thru setup. The following services will be offered at no cost: document shredding, drug take back and recycling. No electronic devices like TVs or monitors will be accepted for recycling.
Donations of used clothing and household items will be accepted and will benefit Make-A-Wish Alabama.
For more information, call BBB at 256-355-5170.
