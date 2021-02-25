J.L. Shumake and his son, Eason Shumake, opened their own furniture store in Decatur on Bank Street in 1937.
Now, more than 80 years later, a fifth generation of the family is involved in Shumake Furniture, now located on Sixth Avenue Southeast.
“Families come in who have shopped with us for years and their kids are now shopping with us,” said Doug Shumake, one of the partners in the business and the chief financial officer. “That’s always nice to see.”
His grandfather and great-grandfather were the founders.
Other partners include Doug Shumake’s parents, Jerry and Terry Shumake; and his sister-in-law, Kristen Shumake, who is a buyer and salesperson at the store, and also handles design service for customers and commercial projects.
“We’ve got multiple generations of shoppers,” said Kristen Shumake, who’s worked at the store for 30 years. She’s assisted people whose parents and grandparents have been customers, and “a lot of people bring their kids in.”
She’s heard a customer say: “This is where my mom got her furniture that lasted forever.”
Jerry Shumake and his father, Eason Shumake, moved to the current location on Sixth Avenue in 1961, and Doug Shumake said there have been several expansions since then at the business, which now takes in roughly 30,000 square feet.
Kristen Shumake and Doug Shumake credit the longevity of the family-owned retailer, which now employs 10 people, to its one-on-one customer service.
“We treat people right, like you’d want to be treated,” said Doug Shumake. His sister-in-law said: “We feel like we go above and beyond for our customers.”
Kristen Shumake said the store doesn’t charge for delivery and setup or for its design services, and provides a “one-stop shop,” with furniture, area rugs, mattresses and accessories, including lighting.
“We probably carry about 30 to 40 different lines, including accessories,” said Doug Shumake, a Decatur High graduate who started working full time at the store in 1987. It was always his plan to return to the business.
“It’s been special working with my family,” he said.
Jerry Shumake's grandchildren have also worked part-time at the store, and Kristen Shumake's son, Jonah Shumake, is now working part-time there temporarily, representing the fifth generation of the family to work at the business.
Possibly the toughest challenge in Doug Shumake's years with Shumake Furniture came last year, during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were closed the whole month of April,” he said. “It was rough. I continued paying our employees and our bills. There were a lot of sleepless nights.
“But we made it through. We opened up the first of May and we’ve been open ever since.”
