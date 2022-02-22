The closed Aquadome softball fields would reopen next to Austin High School if Mayor Tab Bowling gets his way, and the City Council on Monday authorized him to negotiate a purchase price with the owner of 34.21 acres there.
Local businessman Neal Holland owns the property that’s between his home and Austin High School in Southwest Decatur. The land, which extends from Modaus Road Southwest north to Bunny Lane and is immediately east of Austin High, is a portion of the old Cedar Ridge Golf Course. Holland, who is chairman of the Decatur Utilities board, sold half of the old golf course to Decatur City Schools for the new high school.
“The land is absolutely beautiful to include a pond, irrigation, sewer and gas,” Bowling said. “It is located very near the Jack Allen Soccer Complex, which gives us the ability to utilize our existing maintenance staff and makes it more efficient when marketing events.”
Bowling said he made an initial inquiry with Holland, who is “willing to discuss how the property could be used with us.” The council would have to vote on whether to approve the purchase after a price is negotiated.
The Morgan County Revenue Office shows the appraisal for tax purposes of 39 acres owned by Holland valued at $877,500, or $22,500 per acre. Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said they cut about 5 acres out of the parcel so they could create a buffer and a berm to protect Holland’s home from the light and noise of the softball complex. Tax appraisals frequently vary from fair market values, but at $22,500 per acre the 34.2-acre property would be valued at $769,500.
Council reaction was mixed. Councilman Kyle Pike called it a “great location." He said there are not many properties like this with 30-plus acres available, especially near the old Aquadome site at Eighth Street Southwest and Fifth Avenue.
“I see the benefit of having it at Jack Allen as far as sharing maintenance equipment,” Pike said. “The mayor mentioned marketing, and we’ve already got signage and a lot of people are already familiar with Jack Allen.”
Council President Jacob Ladner said he wants to find out more about the property, but he likes the idea that it would build off the success of Jack Allen, primarily a soccer venue that’s been a major draw for the city.
“On the surface, (the Holland property) looks like a good fit,” Ladner said. “The benefits are it seems to be shovel-ready and it’s near the maintenance shed at Jack Allen.”
Not all in favor
Councilman Hunter Pepper said he’s “very undecided” on the Bowling proposal.
“I think I need to do a little more looking before I make a decision. That’s a little far from the original Aquadome. We need to go looking before we go pick’n’,” Pepper said.
Councilman Billy Jackson said he opposes the location because the proposed site is too far, about 4½ miles, from the original Aquadome site and the low-income residents who live around the Aquadome. He also said the location, on Decatur's western border, isn’t convenient to most of the city.
“It seems like the city is taking away everything from the community the Aquadome was originally intended to serve,” Jackson said.
Doris Baker was one of the residents who attended a public meeting in November on the search for a new recreation center. Bowling proposed and got informal council support earlier this month to build a recreation center at Wilson Morgan Park.
Baker said Monday that her first reaction to the mayor’s proposal for the softball fields is, “That’s way out, especially for kids in the Aquadome area and close to (West) Moulton Street, especially if you don’t have transportation.”
Lake said he worked with the mayor and Councilman Carlton McMasters, who was absent from Monday’s meeting, on the search for ballfields that would support the citywide youth softball program and tournaments. He said the city wouldn’t be buying so much land that there would be unused areas it has to maintain.
“We have a stack of properties in Decatur that we went over,” Lake said. “This property has obvious things with as close as it is to Jack Allen. With its proximity between Austin and Jack Allen and with the pond, it’s a pretty piece of property.”
No baseball fields are in the new plan. Lake said they converted the Aquadome baseball fields to softball fields several years ago because the baseball numbers fell so low they only play youth baseball at Point Mallard Park and in Flint.
Jackson said he wants to make sure there isn’t any other property available, even though “the mayor comes in and already has drawings of the softball complex and says there’s not any other property in the city available.”
Jackson continued to advocate buying land off Eighth Street Southwest that he said “has been completely disregarded” because owner John Eyster is suing the city in an effort to block the Alabama 20 overpass that is under construction. Eyster is a co-trustee of the Garrett Trust property off Alabama 20 and he brought lawsuits against the city alleging improper use of eminent domain for rights of way and inadequate environmental studies.
“If someone wanted to take your property with eminent domain you would sue too. I can’t blame him if he feels we’re taking his land unjustly. I can’t blame him for coming after us as a city and trying to defend his land,” Jackson said.
Lake said he talked to Jackson about the Eyster property.
“There’s some residential development that might make the Eighth Street property difficult to turn into a softball complex,” Lake said.
Not in 'center of town'
Dixie League President Chad Lawrence said he’s “super excited” about the mayor's proposal. He has 290 girls, ages 4-17, signed up for the upcoming spring season. Down just a few years ago to 120 girls, he’s now having to find enough practice fields.
“We had an aggressive push for signups this year and we’ve got girls from every school playing this season,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence said he would have liked a more centralized location because the Holland property is a long drive for some girls who live in Southeast Decatur.
“We were hoping for land in proximity to the center of town, but we understand how hard real estate is to come by,” Lawrence said.
The mayor presented a layout sketch by engineering firm Pugh Wright McAnally Inc. that shows eight softball fields, two more than were at the Aquadome. Lake said this is a preliminary drawing that could change.
Decatur officials have been looking for a place for youth softball fields and a new recreation center since 3M agreed last year to pay $98.4 million to the city, Decatur Utilities and Morgan County to resolve a pair of chemical contamination lawsuits.
Under the settlement, the city receives $35 million for "development and construction of a new public recreational facility" that would replace the Aquadome and another $7.2 million for projects "that support and promote community development and recreation." 3M will take ownership of the Aquadome property after a new rec center is complete.
