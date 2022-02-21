Mayor Tab Bowling asked the City Council this morning for permission to negotiate the purchase of 34.2 acres off Modaus Road and Bunny Lane in Southwest Decatur to replace the Aquadome softball fields.
Local businessman Neal Holland owns the property that’s between his home and Austin High School. The land is a portion of the old Cedar Ridge Golf Course. Holland sold half of the old golf course to Decatur City Schools for the new high school.
“The land is absolutely beautiful to include a pond, irrigation, sewer and gas,” Bowling said. “It is located very near the Jack Allen soccer complex which gives us the ability to utilize our existing maintenance staff and makes it more efficient when marketing events.”
Bowling said he made an initial inquiry with Holland, who is “willing to discuss how the property could be used with us.”
Decatur officials have been looking for a place for youth softball fields and a new recreation center since 3M agreed last year to pay $98.4 million to the city, Decatur Utilities and Morgan County to resolve a pair of chemical contamination lawsuits.
Under the settlement, the city receives $35 million for "development and construction of a new public recreational facility" that would replace the Aquadome and another $7.2 million for projects "that support and promote community development and recreation." 3M will take ownership of the Aquadome property after a new rec center is complete.
The Aquadome is located at Eighth Street Southwest and Fifth Avenue, about 5 miles from Holland's property.
Bowling proposed and got informal council support earlier this month to build a recreation center at Wilson Morgan Park.
Read more in Wednesday's edition of The Decatur Daily.
How are those fields going to be of benefit to the people near the old location ? Is this going to be another facility that is used for tournaments from outside the city only ? Make sure you're not doing anything to benefit the citizens of Decatur, Tab.
