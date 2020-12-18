Implementing a plan to improve the entrance into Decatur along Sixth Avenue will cost $5 million to $6 million, Decatur officials said, and they expect details of the plan to be unveiled early in 2021.
Those involved with the plan to beautify Sixth Avenue from the Hudson Memorial Bridge to Delano Park met in a video conference Wednesday with consultant Volkert Inc., which estimated the cost of the project.
Their goal is to improve this city entrance from the north so it’s more inviting to visitors and developers.
Birmingham-based Volkert is receiving $100,000, funded primarily by the Alabama Department of Transportation, to do the streetscape study and create a plan.
ALDOT will need to approve any changes that impact the road and traffic.
Corridor Committee Chairman Stratton Orr on Thursday said Volkert officials indicated they would be ready to make a presentation about the plan and provide detailed cost estimates to the City Council sometime in the first quarter of 2021.
The broad outline of the plan has already been released. Volkert’s proposal for the project lays out several goals:
• Address the appearance of the corridor to create a positive impression,
• Design street improvements that work with surrounding land uses,
• Improve pedestrian access, and
• Improve downtown mobility for all users.
In addition to developing plans to assist in transportation along the corridor, Volkert’s proposal will focus on gateway features including signage and monuments to welcome motorists to the city, and will develop streetscape concepts.
Another proposal is to create a landscaped median through what is now the center turn lane of Sixth Avenue, with set left-turn locations along the route. This median would be similar to the one on Lee Street Northeast at Sixth Avenue.
Orr said Volkert will also provide suggestions on ways to fund the cost.
“We’re going to look at some grants, possibly get Decatur Utilities to do some of the work in moving power lines underground and look at ways of spreading out the cost,” Orr said.
However, city officials said that the city may have to bear most of the cost.
Mayor Tab Bowling, Council President Jacob Ladner and Councilman Carlton McMasters said they support the expense. They said they will have to go to the bond market to get the money, but noted that interest rates are extremely low right now.
City CFO John Andrzejewski said the city has a “good” AA-2 rating and it is in a position to go to the bond market. He said it would be better to go once to the market than multiple times because fees are charged each time they seek a new bond.
He said his preference is to use the bond to fund multiple capital projects.
“The bond amount really depends on how much debt service they’re willing to pay out of the general fund,” Andrzejewski said. “But the budget is a finite number and you have to consider the (COVID-19) environment.”
Andrzejewski predicted last summer that the coronavirus pandemic would impact the city finances with a heavy cut to business license revenues in January, so the fiscal 2021 budget is $5 million less than it was last year.
City leaders believe the Sixth Avenue beautification is necessary if the city is to take advantage of nearby development and spur growth in Decatur.
“I talked to a friend recently who just went through that area about the project, and he said, ‘Y’all have got to do it,’” McMasters said. “If the city is going to attract developers, we’ve got to make the entrance into Decatur more attractive.”
Chamber President and CEO John Seymour said improving the Sixth Avenue corridor will attract investment.
“One issue is the appearance of our community counts,” Seymour said. “If investors are going to come to Decatur, we’ve got to make improvements to the entrance of our city.”
Orr said he believes city residents recognize the need because he’s heard from a number of people who are excited about the project.
