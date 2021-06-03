The $4.64 million paving of Sixth Avenue/U.S. 31 is scheduled to begin Sunday night and, with possible weather days added to the contract, Decatur drivers may have to spend the rest of the year dealing with the construction, a state spokesman said this week.
Seth Burkett, of the Alabama Department of Transportation, said Wiregrass Construction, the independent contractor that won the contract with the low bid, plans to work from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sundays through Thursday nights. The contract is for 100 days.
“It will be complete or mostly complete this year,” Burkett said.
Burkett said the planned paving is two projects “basically tied together” along a 6-mile route. Wiregrass plans to start with the first segment on the south end of Sixth Avenue/U.S. 31 between Atkeson Drive and Beltline Road.
The second segment will be from Beltline Road north to Hudson Memorial Bridge at the Tennessee River, Burkett said.
“They will start off milling and then begin paving when they feel like milling is far enough ahead,” Burkett said.
Jody Iverson, who owns Iverson’s Auto Service & Tire Co. at the corner of Sixth Avenue Northeast and Moulton Street, went through the paving of Sixth Avenue in 2015 and a number of other times. He said he doesn’t expect any impact on business, especially if they work at night.
“People will find a way around it if they need to,” Iverson said.
Iverson said the one issue he does anticipate is that the transition bump from the old surface to new when workers mill and then pave the road can throw vehicles out of alignment. The milling also creates a bumpy drive with multiple holes, he said.
“Maybe they need to paint the transition and holes fluorescent,” Iverson said. “But when they hit a transition hard once, people usually learn and won’t do it again.”
