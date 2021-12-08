Decatur has become home to five recent engineering graduates and an information and analytics major who are in the sixth class of the Best and Brightest Initiative that brings young professionals to the city.
The program provides each participant up to $15,000 to repay student loans if they stay in Decatur five years. The new class brings to 27 the number of participants brought to Decatur since the program launched in 2016. If their 18 spouses are included, Best and Brightest has brought 45 people to town and 35, or 77.8%, are still here, according to organizers.
“We expected to lose more, particularly because we’re getting people at an age when they’re very transient,” Best and Brightest Director John Joseph said. “We thought when this started that if we kept four of 10, the program would be working. But it’s closer to eight of 10, and that’s phenomenal.”
From 2016 to 2019, the program operated mostly with private contributions. The Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce was one of the first contributors, and CEO Crystal Brown said she's satisfied with the program’s success.
“It’s had such an impact by bringing young, energetic talent to our city,” Brown said. “And, to make things even better, they’re bringing husbands, wives and other family members. This is a very successful program.”
Best and Brightest has broadened its support in recent years.
It received $120,000 two years ago from the state, $135,000 last year and expects another $135,000 in fiscal 2022. The Decatur City Council joined the effort last year with a $100,000 appropriation and it’s giving $90,000 to the initiative in its fiscal 2022 budget.
Joseph said not all of the money goes toward repaying student loans. He also uses funds for “experiences” that help the members and their families learn about and enjoy Decatur and learn leadership skills.
He also puts participants in contact with people in different areas of the city to create connections.
Brown said an important part of the initiative for the newcomers and the city is inviting them to serve on boards and get involved in the community.
“You don’t just want to recruit someone and say, “Go find your own way,’” Brown said. “You want them plugged into the city. That makes it much easier to get them to stay.”
Joseph said economist Randy Gross recently said each of these science, technology, engineering or math graduates produce $5,440 in tax revenues annually for the city.
“That’s 70% higher than the local average,” Joseph said. “If you want your roads paved and new restaurants to come to the city, this is the kind of talent you want to move here.”
The new class of the Best and Brightest Initiative includes the following.
• Stephen Poche (with fiancé Natalie), from Pelham: Auburn University, aerospace engineering, United Launch Alliance.
• Bailee Gilbreath, from Canton, Georgia: University of Alabama, mechanical engineering.
• Brock Nobinger, from Bessemer: University of Alabama at Birmingham, electrical engineering, Decatur Utilities.
• Ben Coggin (wife Jessica), from Homewood: Mississippi State University, mechanical engineering, Guyse Industries.
• Katie May, from Jackson, Mississippi: Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, chemical engineering, IVXP
• Joseph Terrell (wife Jackie), from Hartselle: UAB, information and data analytics, Clearview Cancer Institute
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.