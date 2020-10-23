The owner of Skate Castle in Decatur, shut down all this month by court order, said she hopes to repay back taxes today and reopen in the coming week.
Damage from an April 2018 storm, and a COVID-19 pandemic that both delayed settlement with her insurance company and dropped her revenue to 20% of normal, have left Lisa Lee tempted to remain closed, she said.
“But I can’t do that to Decatur, and I need grocery money, to be blunt,” she said Thursday. She said she may open earlier, but her current plan is to reopen Oct. 30.
Despite a “padlock order” issued Sept. 30 and enforced by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 9, Lee resides inside the facility. The padlock order was issued after her company FZ Montgomery Inc. failed to comply with an August order that it immediately pay the state accrued sales taxes or cease operations, according to court records. Lee said she owes $8,000 in taxes, and she planned to pay off the debt today.
The Alabama Department of Revenue on Thursday filed a brief agreeing she could continue residing in the facility due to an emergency order issued by Gov. Kay Ivey limiting residential evictions during the pandemic.
The Revenue Department noted that the Sheriff’s Office had locked the front door of the building, but allowed her to access her residence through a side door.
Even if the governor’s order is not applicable to Lee’s situation, wrote Andrew Gidiere, assistant counsel for the Revenue Department, “the Department does not wish to evict anybody from their place of residence, especially during a pandemic.” He went on to ask the court to hold her in contempt “if it is discovered that the business is operating.”
Lee, 60, a Decatur native, has operated facilities like Funland Park, which is home to Skate Castle, for 36 years, although this has been her first effort in her hometown.
Lee’s company, LKLee LLC, bought the 13-acre Funland Park property for $2.05 million in October 2017, according to Morgan County records. In addition to the skate center, the property has several retail spaces and a miniature golf course.
“But when the storm got me in April of '18, I’d only been open three months,” she said. “I’d just started all my renovations. That’s caused all my problems. I have to keep reminding myself of that. I love what I do. I’ve been in it 36 years.
"I loved it, until I came home.”
She said her insurer would not pay for the severe property damage from the storm, and she ultimately spent $2 million on repairs, reopened 10 months after the storm, and filed suit against the insurance company.
“We had settlement hearings lined up. They’d gotten close,” she said. “And then COVID hit and shut down federal courts until next month. I have to just laugh or I’d cry all the time.”
An important part of her anticipated revenue stream was an after-school program, which she said she had implemented successfully at a similar Montgomery facility which was destroyed in 2006 by a tornado, and then at a facility she started in Auburn.
Before the April 3, 2018, storm hit Decatur, she said, she had 260 kids registered for the program that was to start in August of that year. The damage from the storm, combined with the delay in insurance money, brought that to a halt.
The same insurance-money delay also triggered the foreclosure in February of her house on Indian Hills Road, she said, leading her to move into Skate Castle. She said she has a right to redeem the house that expires next month.
“But if I don’t get settled with (the insurer), it’s bye-bye house.”
--
Another setback
COVID-19 added to the problems. A business that she expected to bring in close to $100,000 per month dropped to $10,000 per month.
She could no longer make the mortgage payments, and in August the bank foreclosed on the property. She, along with a smattering of other tenants in Funland Park, now lease their parcels from the bank.
Lee has until August to redeem the property, and on Thursday she seemed to waver on her plans. If she can find the right buyer, she may sell the redemption right to people she said have expressed an interest. Or, she said, she may redeem it herself once the insurance money comes in.
“I should have rebuilt in Montgomery,” she said of the facility destroyed by a tornado, rather than buying Funland Park in Decatur. “That was my plan, and I still have the (Montgomery) land today. I’m going to rebuild. I’m going to sell this place and get the heck out of what I used to call home. I almost backed out three times (on buying Funland Park) when I came home to do my due diligence, and I wish I had.
“But having said that, Decatur is a great market for this kind of business.”
But having said that, she’s an entrepreneur who is at her limit.
“I’m trying to pull myself up by my bootstraps, but the storm and (the insurance company) and COVID have almost killed my desire to be here in Decatur. It makes me sad,” she said. “You don’t complain because God can show you really, really bad, but it’s enough to make me wake up just about crying.”
--
'Outlet for the kids'
Whether Lee operates Skate Castle or someone else does, Decatur Youth Services Director Brandon Watkins said it has a critical role in the city.
“It’s very important to have it open. It’s another outlet for the kids to have entertainment. It keeps the kids off the street,” he said.
He said it also has been a good venue for outings coordinated by Decatur City Schools, where he worked before taking the DYS job last month.
“That’s a place we could rent out and give the kids a fun place to go,” Watkins said.
Former Decatur Director of Development Wally Terry, who Lee said was instrumental in her decision to purchase Funland Park, agreed that having an entertainment venue is an important selling point for Decatur.
"A lot has gone on for her," Terry said. "Not speaking about this project in particular, but having more opportunities like skating for the kids and young adults is a positive. I don't think you can have too much of that."
Lee said she got into the business 36 years ago with the encouragement of James Phillips. Phillips’ first skating rink was on 14th Street. He bought the vacant 14th Street property across from it in 1969 to build Funland Park, first putting in miniature golf, then another skating rink at the entrance and retail space. The Skate Castle opened in 1981, and the other rink at Funland was turned into retail space.
