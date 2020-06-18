Clay Sloan, who spent 27 years as assistant band director at Austin High, became the school's fourth band director Tuesday when the school board approved his promotion.
He fills a vacancy left with the June 3 retirement of John Cooper.
“I’ve done the duties of a band director, so to me I’m just excited to keep that position and keep teaching the kids, and keep doing what I’m doing,” Sloan said Wednesday.
"I have been at Austin a lot of years and have been fortunate to work with some great students. Stepping in this position is something I have anticipated for some time, knowing that Mr. Cooper was planning retirement.”
Sloan, who worked at Sulligent High before beginning his tenure at Austin, said he looks forward to continuing the band’s long tradition of excellence.
“I’ve been a student here, and most of my life I’ve been a part of this band,” Sloan said. “I want to look for new ways to grow the program.”
Cooper had been band director for 22 years. He followed Ed Nichols, who was band director from 1988-98 and later served as the school's principal and city superintendent. Bill Brunner was the school's first band director and held the post for 25 years before Nichols took over.
“I’m anticipating that he will do a fantastic job,” Cooper said of Sloan. “He’s grown a lot the last 22 years, as a person, as a director, and I’m sure that he will be great.”
Nichols said he first met Sloan while in college at the University of Tennessee. Sloan was a freshman when Nichols was a graduate student.
"When I got the opportunity to hire an assistant after my fifth year (as Austin band director), he was the person I reached out and hired to come and be the assistant band director," Nichols said. "Clay is a tremendous musician. He has played with the symphony, he understands music, but he works so well with students.
"He has a heart for students. ... I've just watched him for 30 years now, and he's outstanding and he's going to do a great job."
Sloan said the band will comply with social distancing guidelines this summer to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“We’re just trying to make sure that we can limit any spread and try to get the students back in here as quick as we can. We’ve actually been rehearsing some, within the guidelines,” he said.
Cooper said state Superintendent Eric Mackey is expected to provide instructions on Friday that will determine how the band program will proceed in terms of social distancing and other possible modifications.
