In its first in-person event since February 2020, the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday presented Small Business Awards to three local professionals to recognize their leadership, creativity and commitment to the business community.
Those receiving awards were Kent Lawrence, the owner of TVW Electrical Supply in Decatur, who was named the Raymon Baker — John Cook — Ralph Jones Small Business Person of the Year; Miracle Osborne, a human resources manager for ITW Sexton in Decatur, who received the Arthur Orr Young Professional of the Year award; and Tricia Pruitt, Decatur-area regional vice president for the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama, who was named the Lynn C. Fowler Non-Profit Professional of the Year.
Lawrence, who bought TVW in 1996, has grown the company into a regional distributor of electrical supplies including lighting products, lighting controls and power distribution products for residential, commercial and industrial projects.
Reading excerpts from the award nomination from Lawrence’s employees, chamber President John Seymour said Lawrence’s business philosophy is that “a deal must be a win-win,” for both the business and its customers. “We see that in Kent every day,” Seymour said.
Lawrence is also involved in the community as chair of the Decatur Planning Commission, treasurer of the Greater Morgan County Homebuilders Association, vice chair of community building for the chamber’s executive committee and as a member of the Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center’s board of directors. He is also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Decatur’s board of directors.
Osborne is the human resources manager for ITW Sexton, which produces two-piece steel containers for automotive and industrial refrigerants, specialty chemicals, oil filter shells and high- and low-pressure gas applications. She works with 160 employees at the Decatur and Martinsburg, West Virginia, facilities.
Jamie Waldrep-Reeves, the chamber’s vice chair of development, said Osborne’s presence in a room encourages others.
“I’m so excited about what she brings to Decatur,” Waldrep-Reeves said.
Waldrep-Reeves said Osborne also “wears several hats in the community.” Osborne is an officer on the executive committee of Decatur Jaycees, an officer on the Mental Health Association Board of Directors, chair of the Decatur 2020 Bicentennial Committee, a member of the steering committee for the city’s zoning ordinance rewrite project and a member of the board of directors for the chamber and the Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority.
Pruitt, Waldrep-Reeves said, has “a servant’s heart” and is committed to promoting ethical standards in all business practices. In her role with the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama for more than 20 years, Pruitt has developed programs and educational events that focus on scam and fraud prevention for individuals, businesses and other nonprofits.
Her leadership with the Scam Jam Fraud Prevention Summit and Shred Day events have served as models for other agencies. Pruitt is a longtime member of the Rotary Noon Club of Decatur and has been named a Paul Harris Fellow as a distinguished member of the club.
Pruitt was praised for playing a critical role through the BBB to connect individuals and businesses with COVID-19 vaccine resources, among the organization's other responsibilities.
“We are a resource for people looking for help or just wanting someone to listen,” Pruitt said.
---
Small business resilience
Seymour said local small businesses have overcome major obstacles over the last year, showing themselves to be “the heart of our community.” Their resilience and strength during the COVID-19 pandemic has been “awesome,” he said.
The chamber has about 850 members, and more than 80% have fewer than 10 employees, according to Seymour.
“Businesses came up with so many creative ways (during the worst of the pandemic) in getting their products out and selling their products," he said after the chamber presented the awards.
Crystal Brown, the chamber’s vice president of development, said businesses “kept reinventing themselves and reinventing themselves” to stay relevant and took steps with sanitizing and other efforts to keep their staff and customers safe. “They rose to the challenge,” she said.
Restaurants and other businesses offered curbside pickup and delivery, “whatever it took to continue to do business,” Brown said, and “a lot of them added to their services.”
Brown noted the two Decatur entrepreneurs, Ashley Ashwander and Lindsey Faulkner, who launched their own line of sidewalk chalk last year to help offset the impact on their retail businesses in downtown Decatur.
Award winners are selected from nominations submitted by the chamber membership and evaluated by committees of past honorees.
The luncheon was held at the Doubletree by Hilton Decatur Riverfront with a limit on the number of attendees, supplemented with a livestream broadcast.
