CRANE HILL — The Alabama Marine Patrol said this afternoon the search of Smith Lake for a Troy woman has been suspended indefinitely.
Kelsey Nicole Starling, 26, went missing in Smith Lake after a collision between two boats operated by people with Decatur ties about 10 p.m. on July 4.
“There are some search operations planned for the future, but we will no longer have personnel searching every day,” Marine Patrol Sgt. Chad Pate said in a written statement. “ALEA Marine Patrol troopers will search the area regularly while on boat patrol. ALEA Aviation will still conduct aerial searches periodically.”
Pate said the Winston County Emergency Management Agency has specialty sonars out of Dothan and Florida scheduled for next week for Smith Lake. Nearly 20 search and rescue units from as far away as Pennsylvania have worked to find Starling.
“Obviously, this did not have the outcome that we had hoped for," Pate said. "Many organizations and agencies have worked hard over the last 15 days. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Starling family.”
Starling was a passenger in a boat operated by Decatur native William Jackson Fite, 23, of Atlanta. The 2012 Mastercraft boat Fite piloted was involved in a collision with a pontoon boat operated by Jodi Wallace Suggs, 50, of Decatur. About three hours after the collision, Fite was charged with boating under the influence, a misdemeanor, and taken to the Winston County Jail. He was released about 12 hours later on $2,000 bail, jail records indicate.
Pate said he cannot disclose details of the ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.