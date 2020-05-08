Tennis courts, the Aquadome pool and recreation center weight rooms will reopen next week, Decatur Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said Friday.
Lake said his staff is working out the details as they try to include social distancing in their operations. They will likely require reservations for use of these facilities.
Lake said the recreation centers will not open their gymnasiums, and playgrounds will remain closed.
An announcement will be made early in the week, Lake said.
