Decatur's Street Department will conduct road repairs at the intersection of Church Street and Line Street Northeast, starting Wednesday at 8 a.m.
The two inside lanes of Church Street will be closed for the repairs, and both outside lanes will remain open.
Work is expected to continue until Oct. 30, or until repairs are complete, weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.