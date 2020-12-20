Point Mallard Campground's revenue has declined since Oct. 1 as some long-term campers leave and others remain miffed about policy changes that began taking effect last week, but officials said access to the facility will improve for tourists and local residents.
At least seven families have left the campground since Sept. 8 when the Decatur City Council voted 5-0 to adopt changes that included prohibiting any campers from staying longer than 14 consecutive days in Section A, the area along the roadway going into the campground. Council also raised rates and decided long-term campers — those staying from 15 to 179 days — will have to change sites after 179 days.
One camper pondering a move out of the campground continued last week to question the decision to relocate extended-stay campers out of the popular Section A.
“I think it’s political,” said extended-stay camper Leonard Roberts. Roberts and his wife Vicki have lived at the campground for two years to be closer to her daughter in Southwest Decatur.
“The old City Council pretty much threw the new council under the bus," he said. "How are they going to pay for the golf course now? This campground supported the course, and for many years, the water park.”
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said the campground has already seen a financial impact from the rule changes.
The campground took in $213,410 in the first 2½ months of the 2021 fiscal year that began Oct. 1. In comparison, revenue was $235,653 during the same period of fiscal 2020. That’s a decrease of $22,243, or 9.4%. The occupancy rate dropped from 90% last year to 74% so far this fiscal year, Lake said.
Vicki Roberts said she wishes long-term campers had a louder voice in the city’s decision to relocate campers.
“Seven (families) have moved to Guntersville and taken their money with them,” she said. “We don’t pay property tax living here, but we pay ad valorem tax on our camper. That is more than some pay for property tax. The city is going to miss that money.”
The Robertses moved out of Section A in November and have had two different spots in Section C. They are now parked next to Lisa and Johnny Wininger, their former Section A neighbors.
The Winingers have called Point Mallard Campground home for the past three years.
Lisa Wininger works in Ardmore, Tennessee, and her husband works at United Launch Alliance in Decatur. They said they're considering a move to an RV park in Athens and in the meantime remain miffed at the city.
“I wish there was more consideration given for the full-time RVers,” Lisa Wininger said. “We were the park’s bread and butter. Why take away all of Section A?”
They suggested the city could have allotted a portion of sites in all sections for short-term and extended-stay campers.
“There’s going to be a large loss of revenue to the park, and the full-time RVers in Section A are being displaced in Section C, which is flood-prone,” Vicki Roberts said.
The small creek behind their trailer in Section C is overflowing.
“The Tennessee River is low this time of year,” Johnny Wininger said. “But it is wet in this section of the campground.” He said the city needs to nudge the Tennessee Valley Authority to break the beaver dams causing the water to back up.
"The city has an easement for the park and campground," TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler said. "We'll have to work with the city to mitigate the flooding in the campground. We'll reach out to the city to ensure they are aware there's a problem."
Fiedler said TVA is uncertain if beaver dams are the cause of the flooding.
New policies
All long-term campers in the 52-site Section A were told to be out by last Tuesday. Park Manager Stephanie McLain said beginning Jan. 2, prospective campers will be able to make reservations at the campground office or online.
McLain said the new policies will allow more visitors and Decatur residents access to the 25-acre campground with its 233 full hook-up camp sites.
“Prior to this, we didn’t take reservations in May, June, July” because there were no open slots, she said. “It’s a different operating process for us. It’s a big deal as far as bringing out-of-towners to the city.”
She said campers wanting a site for the Alabama Jubilee on Memorial Day weekend and the July 4 week will benefit from the changes.
“This gives more families an opportunity to come and camp with us,” she said.
She also said campers can have only one reservation at a time. “They need to prioritize the dates they want,” she said.
She said the city anticipated “some pushback” from extended-stay campers when the changes were announced.
“Some extended-stay campers went to Section C. Some went to Section D,” she said. “Some campers have chosen not to continue their stay with us.”
Lake said he expects the short-term sites to stay full in the summer. The new plan will likely impact the campground when the weather is cooler from fall to early spring, he said.
“We’re already seeing some long-term campers leave. We usually average 20 to 24 empty sites a year, and this will translate to 50 a year,” Lake said.
But not all long-term campers in Section A were upset.
One of the last long-term campers to leave the section was Daniel Broyles, with his wife and three children from Texas. He said they arrived in mid-November and planned on staying through December before heading to Dauphin Island. On Monday, the family was making preparations to leave later that day because of the Tuesday deadline for long-term campers to vacate the section.
“(The deadline) made us move a few days earlier than we would have, but that’s OK. We’re heading to the Gulf,” he said.
He said his family's stay at the campground was pleasant.
“The staff here has been nothing but nice and accommodating,” he said. “Of all of the parks we’ve been to, this is one of the nicest.”
On Wednesday, fewer than a dozen Section A campsites were occupied.
Increased fees
Along with new campground changes will come rate increases beginning Jan. 2.
The campground’s daily rate increases from $33.60 to $42, weekly rates from $168 to $210 and monthly rates from $548.80 to $649. The fees include utilities.
Senior rates increased from $28.56 to $37.80 daily and from $151.20 to $189 weekly. The dump fee increased by $4 to $10. The council voted 4-1 to approve the rate hikes. Lake said the increases are meant to put Point Mallard in line with other campgrounds.
Vicki Roberts said they are OK with the rate change. “I don’t mind the rate increase as long as the money is used on the campground,” she said. She called the campground’s Wi-Fi “very poor.”
“We were promised Wi-Fi and cable in 2018. We have been unhappy with the Wi-Fi here,” she said.
Not including this year, when the coronavirus pandemic prevented the Aquatics Park from opening, Point Mallard’s operations fund made money in 13 of the 14 previous years after losing money for roughly 35 years.
The campground, which made $1.4 million in fiscal 2019, and the Aquatics Park are the two money-making areas that made Point Mallard profitable while the golf course and the now-closed ice rink lost money each year.
The council also raised golf rates, which vary by the number of holes played and whether a cart is used, by $4 for weekday play and $5 for weekends. Weekend passes increased by $200 to $300, depending on the number of days the pass is valid and whether a spouse is included on the pass.
City records show the golf course has never made money. City leaders discussed privatizing the course in 2014 but still didn’t increase rates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.