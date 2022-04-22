A second town home development on Carridale Street Southwest has progressed in the rezoning process, and some nearby residents object to adding its approximately nine homes to a dozen homes in another project that moved toward construction this week.
The two new developments would increase the number of town homes from seven to approximately 28 on a one-third of a mile stretch of Carridale between Spring Avenue and Austinville Road.
The newest project involves a 2-acre property at the corner of Austinville Road and Carridale Road, and the Planning Commission unanimously voted Tuesday to recommend rezoning it from R-2, single-family homes, to R-6, single-family attached homes.
The recommendation now goes to the City Council for final approval.
Aspen Properties requested the change to the zoning of the 2-acre property. The Morgan County Revenue Commissioner’s website identifies Michael Robinson Hines as the landowner.
The property is where a deteriorating two-story white house built in 1940 now sits. City Planner Lee Terry said the home is scheduled for demolition after being on sale for some time.
The zoning change comes just a month after the commission recommended rezoning the 1.52 acres where Decatur Florist and Nursery once sat on Carridale Street at its intersection with Clara Avenue. Developer Danny Hill plans to build the 12 town-home development at that site.
The City Council approved Hill’s rezoning on April 6, and the Planning Commission on Tuesday approved the preliminary plat for what Hill is calling Carridale Commons.
---
Watchdog group
Regarding the Aspen Properties project, Terry told the Planning Commission that the developer “is trying to fit nine, maybe 10 town homes” on the almost triangular property at the corner of Austinville and Carridale. The developer is still working on the lot lines to figure out how many town homes can be built, he said.
“They’re looking to mirror the town homes that surround them,” Terry said.
He said the developer is “hampered by the odd shape,” so he plans to put a commons area at the point of the triangle along Austinville Road.
Rob Wilson and Andrea Hoffmeier Wilson said they formed a watchdog group, OneDecatur United Citizens Kaizen — 1DUCK for short — after protesting the Hill development. They were back Tuesday objecting to the Aspen development.
The couple is concerned with the traffic the two town home developments will add to already busy streets that weren’t originally intended as minor arterial streets. Carridale is used by drivers to travel to and from Decatur Mall-area businesses.
Rob Wilson said Austinville Road’s traffic volume should warrant it being classified as a major instead of a minor arterial road.
“The Austinville Road traffic is so heavy at times that one resident said the kids can’t get off or on the (school) bus,” Rob Wilson said. “You’re adding more traffic at what is already a weird intersection.”
Former District 4 Councilman Charles Kirby, who lives on nearby Sanders Street Southwest, said he travels down Carridale every day. He said turns are tricky at two spots near the proposed Aspen development: from Autumnwood Townhomes located off Austinville Road and from the seven existing town homes on the north side of Carridale.
“Anybody who tells you that’s not a heavily traveled street and a dangerous intersection is not telling you a good story,” Kirby said of Austinville Road and Carridale. “For the people who live in those (existing) town homes, to go right (onto Austinville or Carridale) is dangerous enough; trying to go left is extremely dangerous during the high-volume hours of the day.”
Because Carridale and Austinville are classified as minor arterial roads, town homes can't have direct access to them.
“All access has to be from an alley,” Terry said.
The Aspen development will have single-alley access points to Carridale, Autumnwood Drive and Austinville Road, Terry said.
Rob Wilson said one existing alley that the Aspen development plans to use is only wide enough for one car. While the right turn is OK to Austinville Road, he added, “It’s a blind turn to go left.”
However, Planning Commission Chairman Kent Lawrence said he went and looked at the Aspen plans and he thinks the left turn isn’t an issue.
---
Large trees
Hoffmeier Wilson suggested the commission needs to require that the developer save the trees. She pointed out that the Hill development “cut down every last tree” and she doesn’t want this to be the case in the Aspen development.
“Does the city have a tree mandate or an arborist?” Wilson asked. “If not, now is a good time to look into this.”
The 2-acre property in the Aspen development contains several large pine trees and an oak with a circumference of almost 11 feet.
Hoffmeier Wilson urged the commission to also require wider sidewalks and extend them farther down Carridale than just along the new town homes.
The city requires developers to include 4-foot-wide sidewalks, but Lawrence said it can’t require them to go past the end of their own private property.
Terry said the developer is aware of the concern about trees and is trying to save the trees that it can.
On the Carridale Commons development, Terry said the town homes will face Carridale Street with their entry/exit to the alley to the southwest. The alley runs between Clara and Spring avenues.
Rob Wilson said Clara “is a small, one-lane street, too small, and the alley is all gravel and grass” and not adequate to handle the higher density that comes with the addition of 12 town homes.
After the meeting, Rob Wilson said his group is frustrated after attending the past two Planning Commission meetings and Monday's City Council meeting.
“We feel like they’ve already made up their minds,” Rob Wilson said.
Lawrence said he understands how a citizen can get the perception that the commissioners’ minds are made up, especially when they vote right after the debate on an issue.
Lawrence served on the commission’s technical review board that hears the plans from contractors and development a week prior to the Planning Commission meeting. An agenda is then published the following day so there’s time to review the material.
“We do our research and I usually have an idea of how I’m going to vote when I come to a meeting unless some point is brought up that changes my mind,” said Lawrence, who added that the members often visit the sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.