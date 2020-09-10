Several groups involved with the arts or economic promotion lost some of their city funding during the City Council’s review of special appropriations for fiscal 2021, but three nonprofits involved in health care received additional money.
The council considered each organization’s appropriation separately at the end of its regular meeting on Tuesday night, to deal with a gap in the proposed $65 million budget that includes 5% reductions across city departments.
Since the budget was first presented, “the actual medical insurance and retirement rates came in higher than we anticipated, which created a gap of $95,420,” said the city’s chief financial officer John Andrzejewski.
The council voted 3-2 to allocate $75,000 to the Community Free Clinic of Decatur-Morgan County, which received $59,280 for the current fiscal year.
“We’re experiencing a pandemic and our hospitals are already overrun with COVID-related illnesses,” said Councilman Billy Jackson, who made the motion for the $75,000 appropriation. The Decatur clinic will “help us get through this pandemic,” Jackson said Wednesday. The clinic provides free medical and dental care and prescription medication to low-income, medically uninsured adult residents of Morgan County.
Two other health-related nonprofits were approved for more funding for fiscal 2021: the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama, at $30,000, compared to $20,000 in fiscal 2020; and the Morgan County Health Department, at $120,000, up from $108,504 in the current fiscal year.
Those three organizations combined were approved for an additional $37,216 in appropriations.
Funding approved for economic-development and tourism-related organizations for fiscal 2021 is Decatur-Morgan County Tourism, $643,000 (representing 64.3% of the lodging tax revenues collected), down from $935,250; Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority, level funding at $74,100; Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center, level funding at $100,000; and Morgan County Economic Development Association, $61,000, down from $64,900.
Appropriations for two arts-related nonprofits were cut for fiscal 2021: Carnegie Visual Arts Center, $17,000, down from $18,000 in fiscal 2020; and Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts, $68,500, down from $80,000.
Other appropriations approved: Community Action Partnership’s Meals on Wheels, level funding at $14,227; Morgan County Rescue Squad, $15,000, up from $10,800; NARCOG, level funding at $135,000; Pryor Field, $30,000, down from $40,000; and Volunteer Center, $6,800, down from $7,200.
The Decatur Senior Center, which received $51,000 for fiscal 2020, has been closed since mid-March due to COVID-19, and council members decided to provide $24,000 to help the center cover utilities and other expenses and address the funding issue again when the nonprofit reopens to seniors.
“Anything can be considered by the council later,” Andrzejewski said. “Nothing is permanently off the table.” He said that in the December/January time frame, “we will have an indication what funds are available.”
Fiscal 2021 funding for the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama’s Foster Grandparents program, which received $7,200 for the current fiscal year, was “zeroed out,” though council members said that can be amended at a future date when the program is able to operate in the schools again.
No appropriation was approved for the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency, which received $32,053 in fiscal 2020. According to Council President Paige Bibbee, Decatur was the only municipality in the state that contributed to a county EMA. Also, no appropriation was approved for the HudsonAlpha Foundation, which received $15,000 in fiscal 2020.
At an earlier work session on the budget, Councilwoman Kristi Hill asked the council to provide $100,000 for the E-Center’s Best and Brightest Initiative, in addition to the E-Center’s $100,000 appropriation. Councilman Chuck Ard had previously said he wanted to find money for that initiative, which offers to new college graduates up to $15,000 toward student loans if they live in Decatur for five years. Council members discussed several revenue sources, including the city’s share of Decatur Utilities’ water resales to customers outside the city of Decatur, but took no action on the issue.
Bibbee requested that the 10 tennis courts at Point Mallard Park be refurbished, at a cost of $170,000, but the project was deferred until next year. She said that because of the courts’ condition, they are “not playable now” for high school and junior college tournaments or the public. “The city is losing revenue from not having these tournaments,” she said.
The council approved a fiscal 2021 appropriation of $377,936 for the Decatur Public Library, which will also receive $64,000 through the Decatur City Schools’ online sales tax allocation from the city. That appropriation to the school system will also provide funding for three other youth-related nonprofits — $15,000 for the Decatur Youth Symphony; $21,000 for the Morgan County Child Advocacy Center; and $100,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama.
