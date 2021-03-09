A wreck on one bridge and road repairs on another snarled southbound traffic coming into Decatur this morning.
A two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 31 southbound near the south end of the Tennessee River bridge caused traffic delays, with cars backed up at least to Calvary Assembly church.
Decatur police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said there were no injuries in the crash. The call came in around 7:45 a.m., and traffic was moving again before 8:30.
Traffic was also backed up leading up to the Tennessee River bridge on Interstate 65 southbound as the Alabama Department of Transportation conducted repairs there. The outside southbound lane was to be closed today from about 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
