Southbound traffic across the Tennessee River into Decatur remains restricted to one lane, causing travel delays, hours after an accident this morning, according to Decatur police.
At 6:12 this morning, police reported that officers were on the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck with injuries in the southbound lanes of the Hudson Memorial Bridge.
By 11:13 police reported two of four vehicles involved had been removed, but one lane of U.S. 31/Alabama 20 southbound was still closed. Police said to expect delays for "several more hours."
