One person is dead in a Southwest Decatur shooting Thursday that Decatur police said they are investigating as a homicide.
Police responded to a disturbance call at 3:36 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Blue Bird Lane and, upon arrival, determined it was a shooting, said spokeswoman Emily Long.
Authorities haven't released the identity of the victim.
“No suspect is in custody,” Long said late Thursday afternoon. “It is an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the community.”
Asked if the shooting was domestic-related, Long said: “We don’t know the cause at this time.”
Residents in adjacent apartments were concerned that the suspect hadn’t been apprehended.
“I’ll feel safer when somebody is caught,” said Phyllis Orr, who lives in a nearby building.
The shooting occurred at a first-floor apartment in a four-apartment building at the corner of Blue Bird Lane and Central Parkway, at Bluebird Apartments.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said the victim's body was taken to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.
Bluebird Apartments is just south of another apartment unit where a December shooting resulted in the death of a Hartselle man.
Police said Anthony Lewis, 35, died a day after being shot in an area near Parkway Place Apartments, 2115 Central Parkway S.W.
Lewis was found in the driver’s seat of a 2007 Lincoln MKX on the afternoon of Dec. 21 at Central Parkway Southwest and Beltline Road, and police have said they believe Lewis drove there from the Parkway Place area.
Lewis was in hemorrhagic shock due to blood loss from the wound when he was found, Chunn has said.
Lashawn Kentrell Caudle, 37, of 201 Blue Bird Lane S.W., Apt. 4, was charged with capital murder in Lewis' death. He has been held in Morgan County Jail without bail since turning himself in to Decatur police Dec. 27. He was indicted by a Morgan County grand jury in September.
Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliott on Wednesday issued an arraignment order noting that Caudle had pleaded not guilty, and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. His trial has not been scheduled.
There was no indication Thursday the two shootings were related.
