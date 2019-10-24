One person is dead in a Southwest Decatur shooting this afternoon that Decatur police said they are investigating as a homicide.
Police responded to a disturbance call at 3:36 p.m. today in the 200 block of Blue Bird Lane and, upon arrival, determined it was a shooting, said spokeswoman Emily Long.
“We believe at this time there is one victim,” Long said. “It is an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the community.”
Police haven't released the identity of the victim.
No one is in custody at this time, she said.
