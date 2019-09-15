Reduced space has forced Decatur Youth Services to cancel several programs for at-risk youths and to pack more students in tutoring sessions.
DYS Director Bruce Jones said he feels the program for urban youth has gone backward since the City Council said he can’t use the now vacant Brookhaven Middle School, a loss of space soon to be complicated by problems at Carrie Matthews Recreation Center.
Jones said he had to cancel AAU basketball's plans to practice and schedule local games to create interest. He had to halt plans for a Friday evening program for older teens with activities like video games, tutoring and setting up a recording studio.
He also canceled partnerships with Calhoun Community College and the Morgan County juvenile court system. Calhoun was providing English as a Second Language classes. The juvenile court planned to use DYS space for its alcohol and drug awareness program.
A home-school program also had to find another place for its weekly meetings.
“It’s very frustrating,” Jones said.
But Council President Paige Bibbee said the council is still waiting on a plan and a request that would meet the program’s facility needs.
“I’ve said I need them to tell us what they need,” Bibbee said.
She said this is one of the reasons she wants to meet with department heads to talk about the fiscal 2020 budget at an 11 a.m. work session Monday.
“I’ve asked for additional time for an appointment with Bruce so we can talk about their plans and needs,” Bibbee said. “What they’re doing is unbelievable, but they need to be ready to talk about their space needs.”
Bibbee said Fire Chief Tony Grande has already given the council a plan for a new fire station and that department’s needs.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake is working with Jones and allowing DYS to use the Aquadome Recreation Center’s meeting rooms for tutoring on Mondays through Fridays.
DYS is providing services to almost 900 kids per month so far this year in tutoring and activities. They’re able to get everyone in the rooms at the Aquadome right now, but Jones pointed out that nine-week report cards won’t be sent out until Oct. 11. This usually brings in additional students.
Even now, the Aquadome does not work as well as Brookhaven for tutoring because, tutor Melinda Wade said, they can’t separate the students into grades. Each grade now has a table in each classroom.
“The noise is definitely a challenge because there are so many more people in here,” said Wade, who had to loudly tell the students to quiet down. “Space would be good.”
Brookhaven was built on a closed landfill in the early 1960s. It's one of three old landfill sites 3M-Decatur agreed in July to test for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, in the local environment. Numerous studies link ingestion of PFAS to testicular and kidney cancer, low birth weight, immune-system problems, cholesterol issues and infertility.
"I'm not going to put this off for council members in the future to deal with," Bibbee said.
DYS continues to use Carrie Matthews for basketball skills work and open gym, and other off-court programs, but that will end soon when the City Council decides to repair the building or build a new one.
Ninth grader Emory Scott plays basketball daily at Carrie Matthews. He said he would be at home playing video games if the recreation center were closed.
“I’d rather be playing ball,” Scott said.
A city consultant is testing the soil underneath Carrie Matthews Recreation Center. City Engineer Carl Prewitt said he's waiting on the results from more tests to present to the council, but he confirmed the gymnasium floor and the floors in other parts of the center are sinking.
Bibbee said the council may need to build another center if available repairs are just short-term fixes.
Jones is trying to find gymnasiums for Decatur Youth Services’ popular youth basketball league. He said the most likely places are elementary school gyms, like at Leon Sheffield. Some of the elementary schools have only activity buildings, but they are big enough for practice.
Jones said he would like to delay the work on Carrie Matthews until after basketball season, which usually runs from January to early March.
However, Bibbee doesn’t think Carrie Matthews should be used at all until it’s repaired or replaced because the floor is uneven and slants in places. The sinking issues have also affected the door frames. They had to take the doors off so someone wouldn't get stuck inside a room and be unable to leave in an emergency.
“There may be liability issues in using Carrie Matthews,” Bibbee said.
Bibbee said she knows her stances on Carrie Matthews and Brookhaven may not be popular. She also caught criticism because she was the main force behind DYS not using Brookhaven.
“It just baffles me why parents would want their kids to play in a place like Carrie Matthews,” where the court is sinking and may be dangerously uneven in places, or Brookhaven, “which may hold carcinogens and be dangerous to their health,” Bibbee said.
