First graders at Walter Jackson Elementary paraded into the auditorium wearing pajamas and ready to hear a Hartselle author, Hesta Atkins Gurney, read her book, “The Chicken and the Eggplant,” on Wednesday.
Along with other schools across the country, the Walter Jackson students were celebrating Read Across America Week — the largest celebration of reading in the nation started in 1998 by the National Education Association.
“Reading opens a whole world of dreams and ideas for children,” Gurney said. “I can’t imagine life without books.”
During Read Across America Week, dress-up days — like pajama day — aim to build anticipation for students' reading celebrations, and community members — like Gurney — are invited to read to students to show that reading is a lifelong journey.
“It’s about connecting everyone with reading,” said Walter Jackson librarian Todd McDonald. “I think kids can see like, ‘Wow. When I’m 30 or 40, I still need to keep reading.’”
In tandem with Read Across America Week, Walter Jackson students are also participating in a two-week read-a-thon. Students found sponsors to donate money correlated with the amount of time they have spent reading over two weeks. All funds will be donated to classroom libraries to purchase books and other reading materials.
Read Across America Week began as a way to honor the legacy of children’s author Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, but has since evolved to recognize the importance of all reading. Frances Nungester Elementary's Read Across America programming will evoke Dr. Suess with students encouraged to wear hats today, which would be Dr. Suess’ 119th birthday, as the school reads “The Cat in the Hat.”
“It is a fun week that encourages all readers to increase their volume of reading through dress-up days and fun snack days,” said Frances Nungester Elementary reading coach Porshia Lockhart. “It’s a way to bring in reading across the entire school.”
Each elementary school in the district has a specialized reading coach to help students and teachers. Reading coaches work in small groups with students who need individual attention, and they help teachers implement new reading strategies in their classrooms.
National reading test scores for fourth graders had risen steadily since 1992 until dropping back in 2022, erasing 30 years of gains, according to the National Assessment of Education Progress. The Nation’s Report Card reported only 28% of Alabama fourth graders were proficient in reading for 2022.
For students who speak English as a second language, which according to the Decatur City Schools website is over 1,300 in their district, reading is even more of a challenge.
At Frances Nungester, Lockhart estimates 20% to 30% of her students speak English as a second language. Lockhart said these students are smart in their languages so she knows they can learn English with some help.
“I had a student read me, in his language, a book on grade level,” Lockhart said. “But he doesn’t know our letters in our language, so it bumped him back. He had to start on a kindergarten level.”
Lockhart found students in third and fourth grade struggle the most in reading since many missed significant reading foundations, like phonics, when schools went digital during their kindergarten and first grade years.
“They have a hard time focusing long enough to read,” Lockhart said. “I think that’s the biggest hurdle that we’re going through.”
In addition to focus, Lockart said sight words (the, from or was, for example) that students must memorize have been a challenge for kids across the district and at her school, but in other areas, students are excelling.
“At my school, I have to brag that those kindergartners, they know their letters," Lockhart said. "And that’s the foundational piece for reading.”
At Walter Jackson, McDonald found students were eager to visit the library after schools reopened.
“They wanted physical books,” McDonald said. “I find kids at this age, 5 to 10 or 11 years old, they love having the physical book in their hand. Screens are everywhere. I think sometimes, believe it or not, even kids can get bored of screens.”
McDonald also emphasized the social process of visiting the library. Students chat with friends about what they’ve read and enjoyed. They practice their reference ability when locating books on the shelves. Plus, they talk to McDonald when checking out their items.
In the spirit of Read Across America, both McDonald and Lockhart share the importance of parents reading with and in front of their children to show reading as a lifelong, enriching activity.
“Read at home nightly, read when you’re in the car — read the signs,” Lockhart said. “Talk, have conversations with kids. Read the microwave, read the recipe box, read all the things. Just read.”
