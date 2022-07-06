As many as 3,000 people attended the fireworks portion of Monday's Spirit of America Festival, according to Decatur police, and both police and city officials said there were no arrests or major incidents at Point Mallard Park during the festival despite the large crowd.
“All of the people got along, so we didn’t have any incidents,” said Jason Lake, city Parks and Recreation director.
For the first year, the Kiwanis Club of Decatur sponsored children's activities, vendors and food trucks at the event. Kiwanis member Kent Lawrence, who was chairman of the club's festival involvement, said the 55th annual Fourth of July event was a success.
“The Spirit Field was full during the fireworks,” Lawrence said.
He said the event drew 21 vendors selling wares and artwork, and a dozen food trucks lined the field. “Between 6 and 9 (p.m.), the lines stayed pretty constant at the food trucks. We all heard positive comments from the vendors.”
He said about 250 children's wrist bands were sold. The wrist bands, at $10 apiece, gave youngsters all-day access to the 10 inflatables and games set up near the Point Mallard pavilion.
“The kids on the inflatables were having a blast all day,” Lawrence said.
He said Kiwanis' net proceeds from the festival will go toward an undetermined children’s project. He said it will be about 10 days before they have the final numbers tallied.
“We likely made a few thousand (dollars),” he said.
Point Mallard Park Manager Stephanie McLain was pleased with the strong turnout Monday at the aquatic center, although she said an accurate count was not yet available.
“We’re very pleased with the crowd we had. It was comparable to our busiest days we’ve had this summer,” McLain said. “It’s been a very dry, very hot, very good summer. We have been issuing heat advisories all summer. (Monday) was another hot day.”
According to the National Weather Service in Huntsville, Monday's high temperature was 96 degrees.
McLain said the aquatic center has had visitors this summer not just from Alabama but also from Texas, Ohio, Florida and Tennessee.
McLain said the aquatic center continues to be short of staff, but “the staffers there Monday did a phenomenal job. ... And we’re blessed to have (school resource officers) working with us this summer.”
Decatur police, who estimated the Point Mallard Park crowd at the fireworks to be between 2,500 and 3,000 attendees, reported no major incidents, no arrests and no traffic issues. Residents also watched the display from boats and nearby homes.
“We were glad to see the community safely enjoying the event and fireworks show with their families and loved ones,” police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said.
